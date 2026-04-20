Priyansh Arya super exciting to watch, says Connolly after run-fest with PBKS batter in Mullanpur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Punjab Kings star batter Cooper Connolly opened up about his innings and his partnership with opener Priyansh Arya during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), reflecting on the challenges and learnings from the middle.

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Speaking on JioHotstar, Connolly revealed that while he spent some time at the crease, he initially found it difficult to get going as Arya played a more aggressive role at the other end.

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The 22-year-old Connolly formed a 182-run partnership with Arya in which he contributed 87 runs in just 46 balls. He hit eight fours and seven sixes in his powerful knock.

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"I was out there for a little while. I was 19 of 22. Priyansh Arya wasn't saying much to me, so I was a little bit nervous. But spending some time out in the middle with him was great. I hadn't batted with him before," Connolly said after PBKS comfortable win over LSG.

The PBKS batter further praised Arya's attacking intent and expressed admiration for his impact in the ongoing tournament. He said the youngster's strokeplay stood out and added that he was keen to see more of his performances going forward.

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"He's super exciting to watch, and I'm looking forward to what he can do for the rest of the tournament," he added.

Connolly also reflected on his own approach during the innings, stating that adapting to the situation at the other end was crucial as Arya kept the scoring rate high. He acknowledged that he could have adjusted slightly better to the tempo of the game.

"For me, it was about understanding what was happening at the other end. Priyansh was scoring quite quickly. I probably could have been a touch better at that, but it was enjoyable to spend some time out there," Connolly said.

He further noted that settling into rhythm and finding his tempo remained key to building his innings in such high-intensity T20 situations.

"I just had to find my rhythm and my tempo," Connolly added.

PBKS are at the top of the table, unbeaten, with five wins and a no result, giving them 11 points. LSG is at the eighth spot in the points table with two wins and four losses.

PBKS raced to 254/7, with knocks from Priyansh (93 in 37 balls, with four boundaries and nine sixes) and Connolly taking them to such a big score.

LSG had their moments, with a 61-run opening stand between Ayush Badoni (35 in 21 balls, with five fours and a six) and Mitchell Marsh (40 in 28 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and a counter-attack from Rishabh Pant (43 in 23 balls, with a four and four sixes), but it was not enough.

With this win over LSG, PBKS became the first-ever team to stay unbeaten for the first six matches in an IPL campaign. (ANI)

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