New Delhi [India] March 26 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has expressed his thoughts on debutant Priyansh Arya's innings in Indian Premier League 2025 against Gujarat Titans (GT). Speaking on Jio Hotstar, Aakash Chopra said he was initially hesitant about Priyansh Arya's ability to succeed in the IPL due to his uncapped status. However, he was impressed by Arya's performance, particularly his ability to stay inside the line and hit straight drives effectively.

"To be honest, I was a little circumspect at first. After all, he is an uncapped Indian player. Yes, he performed well in the Delhi Premier League, but the IPL is a completely different challenge. Playing in the world's biggest stadium and facing a baptism by fire against bowlers like Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada is no easy task--it's a batter's nightmare, in a sense. But Priyansh was outstanding. He stays inside the line quite a bit, allowing him access to the offside. The one stroke that truly stood out for me was his straight drive." Aakash Chopra said while speaking on Match center live on Jio Hotstar.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) granted young batting talent Priyansh Arya his debut in their IPL 2025 opener against the GT. The 24-year-old opener responded with a vibrant 47 off 23 to set PBKS off to an excellent beginning.

Advertisement

The left-handed batsman was purchased by PBKS for INR 3. 8 crores at the auction following several impressive outings in domestic cricket. This performance included a six and a four off back-to-back deliveries in the second over bowled by senior Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj.

PBKS achieved a close win against GT in a high-scoring match in the current Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. While defending an impressive total of 243/5, Punjab succeeded in limiting Gujarat to 232/5, clinching an exciting 11-run victory.

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer guided his team to an exciting 11-run triumph against GT in the current IPL on Tuesday. Iyer delivered a match-winning performance, staying not out on 97 from only 42 balls.

Shashank Singh also contributed significantly with a powerful innings of 44 runs from just 16 balls, attacking the bowling from the outset of his innings. The energetic PBKS pair of Shreyas and Shashank accumulated 77 runs in the final four overs, leaving GT shaken in their own territory. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)