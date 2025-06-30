Pro Govinda League season 3 begins with power-packed qualifiers showdown

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): Bringing together Maharashtra's vibrant cultural heritage and the electrifying spirit of modern adventure sports, Pro Govinda League Season 3 kicked off with an action-packed qualification round in Thane.

The event featured 32 Govinda teams from across Maharashtra competing in a thrilling display of discipline, strength, and teamwork, vying for a spot in the grand finale.

This season, the league expands its footprint nationally, stepping onto a larger canvas with an official TV broadcast partner. With national viewership and widespread brand partnerships, Pro Govinda League Season 3 promises to deliver unmatched excitement while further strengthening Dahi Handi's standing as an officially recognised adventure sport by the Maharashtra government.

After a spirited round of intense competition, 16 teams have qualified for the main event, which will be a three-day spectacle held at Dome SVP, Mumbai, from August 7 to August 9.

Each team showcased immense physical prowess and strategic coordination, forming layered human pyramids and delivering salami performances in a competitive league format that blended traditional values with a modern sporting vibe.

The qualifier rounds saw an enthusiastic turnout of renowned personalities, including Maharashtra's transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, who came to support and cheer for the participating Govinda teams.

The much-anticipated team auction is scheduled for July 5 in Mumbai. This event will officially unveil team alliances, as Govinda squads are bought by team owners, setting the stage for an action-packed grand finale in August.

Driven by the visionary leadership of Chairman and Founder, and current transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, alongside League President Purvesh Sarnaik, the Pro Govinda League has grown into one of Maharashtra's most eagerly awaited sporting events. With each season, it continues to celebrate tradition through a dynamic, competitive format, and now, with a nationwide presence, it's poised to capture hearts across India.

Speaking about this landmark season, League President Purvesh Sarnaik said, "Our objective has always been to preserve the cultural soul of Dahi Handi while creating a professional platform for young Govindas to display their talent. This is more than a festive tradition; it's a serious adventure sport that demands strength, discipline, and teamwork. Recognising it as a competitive sport is important because it gives youth a platform to grow, be recognised, and uplift their communities. A league of this scale not only empowers people but also enhances the overall business value of the sport, attracting brands, audiences, and long-term commercial opportunities".

Pro Govinda League Season 3 continues to build on its mission of promoting unity, endurance, and sporting spirit while celebrating Maharashtra's rich cultural legacy in a modern, competitive format.

Pro Govinda League Season 3 is gearing up to reveal one of its biggest celebrity ambassadors and a galaxy of renowned personalities, adding unmatched star power and spectacle to the league. (ANI)

