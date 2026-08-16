Pro Govinda season 4 kicks off, President Purvesh Sarnaik sets sights on Commonwealth Games, Olympics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI): The fourth season of the Pro Govinda League (PGL) kicked off on August 16, with India's T20I World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav serving as the brand ambassador for this year's edition.

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Notably, the league president Purvesh Sarnaik has set his sights on taking the traditional Dahi Handi sport to the Commonwealth Games and eventually the Olympics.

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To mark the start of the new season, captains of all participating teams walked the ramp before coming together to form a human pyramid, adding a traditional Govinda touch to the grand opening ceremony.

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While speaking to ANI, Pro Govinda League President Purvesh Sarnaik said the league has entered its fourth season with the aim of taking the traditional Mumbai sport to a global audience. He highlighted that the league is providing a platform for around 3,200 players to showcase their talent and build their identities. After having Chris Gayle as brand ambassador last year, the league has appointed Suryakumar Yadav as its brand ambassador for the current season.

"We have been organising Pro-Govinda for the last three years, and this time is our fourth season. It's being organised very well through us. And as you can see, a soil-based sport which was only known in Mumbai; today, we are taking this Mumbai sport to the entire world through Pro-Govinda. I'm happy that through Pro Govinda, we are providing a platform for 3,200 players, which will help them create their own unique identity. With this belief, we have been organising Pro-Govinda," the PGL President said.

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"Last year, we made international celebrity cricketer Chris Gayle our brand ambassador, and this year we have made our own 'Mumbai boy', whom we know as Suryakumar Yadav, who has been the captain of the Indian team, our brand ambassador for this year," he said.

"As we continue to grow Dahi Handi, we will bring in different kinds of celebrities to our Pro Govinda. Because the dream is not for us to become big, but to make our Govindas big. This journey of Pro-Govinda shouldn't be limited to Mumbai, Maharashtra, and India, but we will certainly fulfill our dream of taking it to the entire world," he added.

Purvesh Sarnaik said he dreams of taking the traditional Dahi Handi sport to the Olympics, despite people questioning the idea. He said he is prepared to work for as long as 25 years, with the goal of first introducing the sport at the Commonwealth Games and eventually the Olympics, while using Pro Govinda to showcase its 3,200 athletes and global sporting potential.

"I want to tell you that, look, it's not wrong to dream. And the dream I've seen is to take my Dahi Handi festival, this tradition, to the Olympics. People laugh at me; they ask how it will go to the Olympics. I say even if it takes 25 years, I will keep putting in whatever hard work and effort is needed for it. I will start with the Commonwealth Games, then take it to the Olympics, but I'm not going to stop anywhere. Through Pro Govinda, I want to convey to people that this is a sport where we have 3,200 players. And such a sport should reach the Olympics; my efforts for this will certainly be successful," he said.

He said Pro Govinda has received strong support over its first three seasons, helping the traditional Dahi Handi sport gain attention beyond Mumbai and Maharashtra.

"We've been successfully organizing the Pro Govinda for the last three years and this is our fourth season. We've been tremendously, you know, happy with the kind of support and love that we've been getting from people. And you know the dream that we've seen of making sure that Dahi Handi is not just recognized in Mumbai, Maharashtra, but we are also seeing that dream coming true by reaching the entire globe," Sarnaik said. (ANI)

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