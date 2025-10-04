DT
Home / Sports / Pro Panja League set to debut in Bihar with Federation Cup 2025 Championship

Pro Panja League set to debut in Bihar with Federation Cup 2025 Championship

ANI
Updated At : 10:55 PM Oct 04, 2025 IST
Patna (Bihar) [India], October 4 (ANI): The Pro Panja League, India's biggest arm-wrestling promotion, is set to make its much-awaited debut in Bihar with the Federation Cup 2025 Championship, scheduled to be held in Patna, on October 4 and 5. The prestigious event is being organised under the leadership of Umesh Chaudhary and promises to bring a power-packed sporting spectacle to the people of Bihar.

The championship will feature competitions in weightlifting, powerlifting and arm wrestling, with the arm-wrestling categories divided into 50 kg, 60 kg, 70 kg, 80 kg and 80+ kg. The tournament will also host a special mega match between two of Pro Panja League's stars, Tushar Awasthi from MP Hathodas and Prasenjit Patra from Jaipur Veers, adding extra excitement to the event.

Speaking about Pro Panja League's much-awaited event in Bihar, Parvin Dabas, Co-Founder of Pro Panja League, said as quoted from a press release, "We are thrilled to bring the Pro Panja League to Bihar for the very first time. Arm wrestling is growing at a fast rate in India, and the enthusiasm in Bihar for sports has always been incredible. With the Federation Cup, we are not just promoting the sport but also providing a platform for local talent to shine on the national stage."

Speaking on the occasion, Preeti Jhangiani, President of PAFI, Vice-President of the Asian Arm-Wrestling Federation, said, "I am extremely excited to be in Bihar. There is a strong sporting culture, and bringing arm wrestling here through the Federation Cup 2025 is very special for us. I can't wait to experience the energy of the fans and witness the incredible talent that will step onto the Pro Panja table."

The Federation Cup 2025 Championship marks another milestone in the journey of Pro Panja League as it continues to expand its footprint across India, inspiring athletes and entertaining fans with the electrifying sport of arm wrestling. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

