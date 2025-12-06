DT
Pro Wrestling League returns 300+ wrestlers register for auction

Pro Wrestling League returns 300+ wrestlers register for auction

ANI
Updated At : 02:55 PM Dec 06, 2025 IST
Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) is officially back, and the response has surpassed every expectation. The league will kick off on 15 January 2025, with the grand finale scheduled for 1 February 2025, at the iconic Noida Indoor Stadium, which has already been fully booked for the entire duration of the league.

What's creating a wave across the sports and corporate world is the sheer craze around this season. In just a few weeks, the PWL franchise space has become one of the most sought-after assets in Indian sports, according to a PWL release.

Major corporate houses, business families and sports investors are now competing fiercely to acquire the teams, and if the current pace continues, all franchises will be sold out within 30 days - a milestone very few leagues in India have ever achieved.

The excitement isn't just among investors. On the wrestling side, the response has been even more overwhelming. For the upcoming player auction, over 300 professional wrestlers have registered, representing more than 20 countries - including Olympic medallists, World Championship finalists, and a robust lineup of Indian men and women wrestlers.

The diversity and calibre of athletes who have applied stand as a strong indication that the global wrestling community sees PWL as one of the most serious and high-value platforms in the world.

With a roster that brings together elite international wrestlers and India's rising stars, PWL 2025 is set to become one of the most significant sporting events of the year - both in scale and viewership.

League officials have shared that a series of significant announcements - including team reveals, trophy launch, auction dates, and fan engagement activities - will be released in the coming days. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

