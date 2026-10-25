"Probably missed out on a couple of opportunities": New Zealand coach after back-to-back defeats against India

Wellington [New Zealand], October 25 (ANI): New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed disappointment after his side lost the first two T20Is against India in closely contested matches.

Speaking ahead of the third T20I in Wellington on Sunday, Walter said New Zealand had missed key opportunities that could have helped them seal victories.

Advertisement

However, he remained pleased with the team’s overall performance, noting that both games could have gone in New Zealand’s favour.

Advertisement

"In T20 cricket, it's the finest of margins as we know. Both games, we could easily have been on the winning side of it, but weren't," Walter said on landing in Wellington on Sunday ahead of the third T20I, as per Cricinfo.

"Probably missed out on a couple of opportunities each time where you probably would have sealed the game off for us. It's a bit of a disappointment, but also very happy with how we've played,” he added.

Advertisement

India have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand after securing back-to-back four-wicket victories in Christchurch.

In the opening T20 on October 22, New Zealand posted a massive 225/4 in 20 overs. However, India responded with a strong batting performance, with Sanju Samson scoring a quickfire 67 off 33 balls to help the visitors chase down the target at 230/6 in 19.4 overs.

In the second T20I on October 24, New Zealand posted 180/5, with Glenn Phillips scoring 70. Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 51 off 26 balls guided India to 181/6 in 19.5 overs, securing another four-wicket win and a 2-0 series lead.

Walter also said his team had performed well for most of the first two T20Is against India despite limited competitive cricket in recent months.

Walter felt that New Zealand had “just not been able to put the finishing touches” on their performances in the opening two matches.

"We haven't played much competitive cricket coming into the series as a team [New Zealand last played in July, an ODI series in the West Indies]. And actually, I felt we've played pretty well in probably 80% of each game. We just haven't been able to put the finishing touches on it each time, which is disappointing. But still so much good stuff to come out of both games so far, Walter added.

India and New Zealand will face off in the third T20I in Wellington on Tuesday. India will aim to win the match and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, while New Zealand will look to secure their first victory and keep their series hopes alive. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)