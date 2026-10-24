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Home / Sports / “Profound beauty of para sports”: Japan PM hails athletes as Asian Para Games near close

“Profound beauty of para sports”: Japan PM hails athletes as Asian Para Games near close

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ANI
Updated At : 09:47 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Tokyo [Japan], October 24 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Saturday praised the spirit and achievements of athletes at the Asian Para Games 2026, saying their performances highlighted the “profound beauty” of para sports as the Aichi-Nagoya Games near their conclusion.

The Asian Para Games began on October 18 and are scheduled to conclude on October 24 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

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In a post on X, Japan’s PM noted that Japan was hosting the Asian Para Games for the first time and praised Team Japan’s performances. She highlighted the athletes’ determination, teamwork and sportsmanship, while expressing gratitude to the competitors and acknowledging the support of their families, coaches and others involved.

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“Today, the "5th Asian Para Games (2026/Aichi-Nagoya)" will draw to a close. This event marks the first time it has been held in Japan, and all members of "TEAM JAPAN" delivered outstanding performances across each competition,” she said.

Japan has so far won 186 medals at the Games, including 64 gold, 60 silver and 62 bronze medals, and is slated to finish second on the medal tally behind only China.

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“The athletes fearlessly embraced the possibility of failure on this grand stage, believed in themselves, and unleashed their full potential; they supported one another as teammates, never giving up until the very end in pursuit of victory; and they competed fiercely against rivals while applauding each other's valiant efforts—these displays reminded us anew of the profound beauty of "para sports." We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the athletes who brought courage and emotion to people across Japan. We also offer our deepest respect to the families, coaches, and all those involved who have steadfastly supported the athletes' challenges up to this point,” she added.

Takaichi said the Games helped promote para sports in Japan and internationally, bringing the sport closer to the public. She expressed hope for Team Japan to achieve greater success at the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games and the next Asian Para Games in Doha, Qatar.

“This Games served as a precious opportunity not only to widely share the appeal and splendor of "para sports" with audiences both in Japan and abroad, but also to allow many people to connect with "para sports" and feel it more closely in their lives. We look forward to even greater achievements by "TEAM JAPAN" on upcoming grand stages, such as the "Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games" in two years' time and the next "Asian Para Games" to be held in Doha, Qatar, in four years,” she said.

Meanwhile, India concluded its campaign at the Asian Para Games 2026 with a record haul of 114 medals, including 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze, as the country's para-athletes delivered world-record performances, historic victories and podium sweeps across multiple disciplines.

India surpassed its previous edition's medal tally of 108, comprising 27 gold, 32 silver and 49 bronze medals.

India's performance at Aichi-Nagoya exceeded expectations, particularly as the contingent was significantly smaller than the one that competed in the previous edition. A total of 168 para-athletes represented India at the 2026 Games, compared to 309 athletes at Hangzhou. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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