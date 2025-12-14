"Project Mahadeva will promote sports in state": MCA president Naik hails initiative launched by CM Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Ajinkya Naik hailed the 'Project Mahadeva', a state grassroots football project launched by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of Argentina football icon at Wankhede Stadium, saying that the state will benefit from the initiative.

Advertisement

It was a memorable day for cricket and football fans alike present at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium as Argentina football icon Lionel Messi graced the venue with his presence as a part of his 'GOAT India Tour' 2025 and met Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri and the country's 'Bharat Ratna', the cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar.

Advertisement

Amid all the festivities involving these sporting icons, Project Mahadeva was finally unveiled by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alongside Messi. The CM also thanked Messi for inspiring these young players, saying that "they would be seen playing in a FIFA World Cup" in future. Actor Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn were also revealed to be associated with the initiative. Shroff and Devgn also met Messi, marking a football-Bollywood crossover.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI about the Messi visit and Project Mahadeva, Ajinkya said, "The initiative launched by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Project Mahadeva, will promote sports. Maharashtra has given a lot of cricketers to the country from Mumbai. The Olympics are coming; several sports are growing; sports funding and facilities are being developed at the taluka level. Sachin coming here at this function was great, and Messi's visit will benefit a lot of youngsters in the coming times, and the moments he shared with Sachin would inspire youngsters."

Tendulkar, and Messi shared the stage, with the legendary cricketer presenting a Team India cricket jersey to him as CM Fadnavis, Messi, Rodrigo de Paul, Luis Suarez, and Sachin posed for a picture together.

Advertisement

Delhi will be Messi's final pit-stop of the 'GOAT India Tour' on Monday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)