Proteas could turn to Tabraiz Shamsi for exploiting spin factor

PTI

Lucknow, October 11

South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock feels Australian batting unit’s struggle against the Indian spinners was an aberration considering the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner having clobbered slow bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

De Kock added that the selectors are thinking about bolstering the South African line-up by adding wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in the playing XI alongside Keshav Maharaj.

“Obviously it’s been a thought, what the selectors are thinking, but I’ve also seen those same guys who struggled in the Australian team also destroy spinners in the IPL,” De Kock said on the eve of the match against Australia. “That was a spin-friendly wicket in Chennai. I think most teams could have struggled because obviously, the Indians have got a really good spin bowling attack. I’ve played against a lot of these guys, guys like Warner, Smith, Marnus (Labuschagne), Maxi (Glenn Maxwell), they really play spin really well in general.”

The Proteas were off to an electric start in the World Cup with de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram all piling on centuries to fashion a 102-run win over Sri Lanka. “We’re doing well as a batting unit. In order for us to be one of the best, we still need to be more consistent, especially in tight games like World Cups,” he said.

