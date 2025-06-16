DT
Proteas return to Home of Cricket for more celebration before leaving for South Africa

Proteas return to Home of Cricket for more celebration before leaving for South Africa

ANI
Updated At : 11:10 PM Jun 16, 2025 IST
London [UK] June 16 (ANI): South Africa's squad returned to the Home of Cricket, Lord', for more celebrations after winning their maiden ICC World Test Championship against Australia on Monday, according to the ICC website.

Two days after securing a historic five-wicket victory over Australia in the World Test Championship Final, the entire 15-player team was at the Home of Cricket with the legendary Test mace.

The players and support staff of Proteas were in good spirits as they came together for one last look at Lord's before they return to South Africa.

South Africa and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder reflected on the Final win and celebrations after winning the Mace at the Home of Cricket.

"It's been a very, very good couple of days. Celebrations like I haven't had before, so as a team I think we're super chuffed and no better place to do it than at the Home of Cricket," Wiaan Mulder said as quoted from ICC.

Bavuma ended the Proteas' 27-year wait for their second ICC trophy after the ICC Knockout title in 1998. His resilient half-century and partnership with centurion Aiden Markram sealed their first-ever world title in any format of the game.

Also, Australia skipper Pat Cummins' golden run as a captain, which started with the retention of the Ashes series against England and was followed by an incredible WTC mace and 50-over World Cup wins over India, has come to a halt.

For Bavuma, the next opportunity to replicate these heroics may come at a home ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, which South Africa will co-host alongside Zimbabwe and Namibia in 2027.

Before the ODI World Cup, South Africa will feature in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Under the captaincy of Aiden Markram, they will look to go one step further than they did in 2024, where they finished as close runners-up to India. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

