 Protest ended only after wrestlers, Singh took a back step : The Tribune India

Protest ended only after wrestlers, Singh took a back step

Protest ended only after wrestlers, Singh took a back step

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur addresses a press conference with the wrestlers on Saturday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, January 21

The three-day dharna by the country’s top wrestlers ended past midnight on Friday night only after the parties concerned had agreed to step back from the maximalist positions they had taken.

In their public pronouncements, the wrestlers were adamant that they would not end the protest until the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was disbanded. WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh — whom the wrestlers have accused of sexual harassment and dictatorial behaviour — had vowed that he would not bow down.

However, neither the Sports Ministry nor Singh, a BJP MP from Kaiserganj, wanted the protest to continue as it could have cast a shadow over the Republic Day celebrations.

Once Singh had let Sports Ministry officials know that he was willing to climb down from his stated position — and ‘step aside’, though not resign — it became easier to pacify the agitated wrestlers.

To aid the breakthrough, Singh kept on postponing his press conference that was scheduled to be held in Gonda on Friday afternoon. It was postponed thrice to accommodate the talks before he finally cancelled it.

“They (wrestlers) took a step back, so I had to take a step back too. How could I not? My only point was that I will not resign. And let me tell you, no one asked me to resign,” Singh told The Tribune on Saturday.

“I also told them I’d support the probe. We were mindful of the fact that the news was going to all parts of the world and it was denting our image. We did what we needed to do,” he added.

First breakthrough

The previous night, when the meeting ended at 2 pm, the first breakthrough came when Sports Minister Anurag Thakur got a few of the wrestlers to agree to a probe by a committee. Some wrestlers in the meeting wanted to get a green signal from all others who were not part of the negotiations at Thakur’s residence.

When the controversy broke on Wednesday afternoon — when Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sangeeta Phogat and Sakshi Malik began the dharna — Thakur was in his constituency, Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh. It is learnt that there was a series of programmes planned for him until January 24.

While the officials were tracking the developments and trying to piece together the reason for the sudden protest, the news came that Vinesh had alleged Singh and a few coaches had sexually harassed women wrestlers.

It is learnt Thakur asked Sports Ministry officials to get in touch with the wrestlers, who had refused to speak to WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar. Once they came to the Shastri Bhawan office of sports secretary Sujata Chaturvedi, they were given a patient hearing.

The meeting was an ice-breaker as officials tried to tell them about conventions and rules. However, the wrestlers came back agitated and disappointed that the WFI was not disbanded and announced that they would continue the protest.

Thakur, meanwhile, returned to Delhi and heard the grievances of the wrestlers in the evening. They were told that the government and officials were sympathetic towards them, but rules and processes have to be followed and the Sports Ministry cannot simply disband a national sports federation.

The very public to and fro between the wrestlers and the WFI chief kept fuelling the fire. After Vinesh said ‘agar hum moonh khol de to bhuchaal aa jayega’ (earth would shake if we open our mouth), Singh replied: ‘Hum moonh khol de to tsunami aa sakta hai’ (there could be a tsunami if I speak out). Such public comments kept the parties from reaching an acceptable solution.

What helped was the fact that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), led by PT Usha, took cognisance of the complaint by the wrestlers and ordered a probe into the matter by a seven-member committee, headed by boxing legend MC Mary Kom.

WFI official suspended, tournament cancelled

The news that the wrestlers could resume the protest today caused worry to Sports Ministry officials, and WFI assistant secretary Tomar — whom the wrestlers accused of amassing Rs 15-17 crore while being a government servant – was suspended.

The government has also asked the Open National Senior Ranking Wrestling Tournament to be cancelled. Pictures on social media from the tournament, which showed Singh flaunting his position as the WFI president, had irked the wrestlers. Last night’s agreement with the wrestlers had stipulated that Singh would take a back seat, but merely hours after the protest was called off, he was flaunting his power, the wrestlers complained.

Today, some wrestlers — including Sakshi and Vinesh — who were not happy with the outcome of the talks with the Sports Ministry met in the capital to chart their future course of action. However, the majority view at the meeting, held at Chandni Chowk, was that they must wait for the probe report, else they would be sending out a wrong signal.

Protest motivated, claims WFI

The WFI has rejected all the allegations, including that of sexual harassment against its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and claimed that the wrestlers’ protest was motivated by a “hidden agenda to dislodge the current management”. The WFI also denied all the charges in its response to the government’s notice and asserted that “there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement” in the federation.

The WFI questioned the timing of the protest, and said vested interests are behind it. “It would also be worth drawing attention that even the next election of WFI is due in near future of 2023... that the protest is not in the best interest of the wrestlers, it has some personal as well as hidden agenda to dislodge the current management of WFI,” it stated.

