Patna (Bihar) [India], November 6 (ANI): 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's appointment as Bihar captain for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is a moment of great pride, with his coach Manish Ojha saying the youngster has earned the responsibility through his performances and experience at the senior level.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Ojha said the captaincy was a significant responsibility considering Sooryavanshi's age but expressed confidence in his ability to handle the role.

"If you look at it, this is a very big responsibility, especially considering Vaibhav's age. But if you look back a bit, the selectors had also given him the vice-captaincy responsibility in the Duleep Trophy, and he performed that role very well," Ojha said.

"Continuing that same process, the selectors in Bihar have now decided to give Vaibhav the captaincy of the team. Even otherwise, if you look at it, he is currently a member of Team India, and as a senior player, he was a strong contender for the captaincy, and that responsibility has been given to him," he added.

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Ojha described the decision as a positive development for Bihar cricket, saying it reflected the growing opportunities for young players in the state.

"This is a very positive indication that Bihar cricket is moving in the right direction, and the new generation is getting opportunities. They are being given the responsibility to serve the team for many years to come, carry the team on their shoulders, and take Bihar cricket to new heights," he said.

The coach also described Sooryavanshi's appointment at the age of 15 as a historic moment and said it was a matter of pride for the young cricketer, his family and the coaching staff.

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Responding to a question about his feelings over the youngster taking up a leadership role despite being among the junior players, Ojha said, "A very proud moment. I'd say this in itself must be a big record. If you pay attention and check the stats, I don't think anyone else has become a captain at such an early age."

"So, Vaibhav has got this opportunity, which obviously makes it a moment of great pride for Vaibhav, his family, and myself. And I would want Vaibhav to live up to the expectations of all the selectors, all the players, and all the spectators," he added.

On Friday, the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) on Friday announced a 17-member squad for Bihar's opening two matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

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Sooryavanshi was appointed captain, while Suraj Kashyap will serve as vice-captain. This will be the first time Vaibhav leads Bihar's senior team, as the side prepares to begin its campaign in the upcoming tournament under his leadership, according to a release by BCA.

Speaking about the development, BCA president Harsh Vardhan said, "Vaibhav has already demonstrated tremendous talent, confidence and maturity at a young age, and this responsibility will provide him with another opportunity to grow as a cricketer and leader. We are hopeful that under Vaibhav's leadership, the team will deliver a disciplined, competitive and effective performance while representing the state in the upcoming season."

The senior selection committee of the Bihar Cricket Association met on 6 November 2026 to finalise the squad after evaluating players' trials and previous performances. Selection committee chairman Harvinder Singh and member Amitabh Vijayvargiya were present at the meeting, while selector S. Sarath participated over the telephone. Following the trials conducted from 4 to 6 November and a review of the players' performances, the squad was finalised.

The 17-member Bihar squad comprises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Captain), Alok Kumar, Ayush Loharuka (Wicketkeeper), Altamash Ashraf, Param Kumar Singh, Anmol Kumar (Wicketkeeper), Ritwik Raj, Suraj Kashyap (Vice-Captain), Mayank Kumar, Raghvendra Pratap, Ashish Kumar, Vasudev Pratap Singh, Mohammad Izhar, Amod Yadav, Prashant Singh, Nawaz Khan and Himanshu Singh.

Additionally, the selection of Mangal Mahour and Shakib Hussain will be subject to their fitness. As per the selection committee's decision, their fitness will be assessed after the first two matches, following which a final decision regarding their availability for the team will be taken.

The following players have been named as standbys: Bipin Saurabh, Suman Kumar, Akash Raj, Khalid Alam, Bhaskar Dubey, Kumar Rajnish, Suyash, Abhijeet Saket, Yashasvi Rishabh, Lakhan Raja, Pawan Kumar, Amit Chaudhary, Piyush Singh, Bhanu Kumar, Lokesh Babulal Kumar and Prashant Srivastava.

The captaincy marks an important milestone in Vaibhav Suryavanshi's cricketing career. Representing Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, he attracted widespread attention with his aggressive batting. He subsequently earned a place in the Indian team and showcased his talent in international T20 cricket as well.

In the recent third T20 International against New Zealand, Vaibhav opened the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma, with the duo registering a record-breaking partnership. The two batters scored 118 runs without losing a wicket in just six overs, setting a world record for the highest powerplay score in men's T20 International cricket. They also shared an opening partnership of 133 runs off 43 balls. Vaibhav scored 45 runs off 19 deliveries, while Abhishek Sharma produced a spectacular innings of 113 runs off 38 balls. (ANI)

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