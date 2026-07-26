Glasgow [Scotland], July 26 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha hailed Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu after she secured her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal after a dominant display in the women's 48kg weightlifting event at Glasgow 2026, handing India its first gold medal of the Games.

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Chanu's Gold win came after compatriot Rishikanta Singh's silver medal in the men's 60kg event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

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Speaking to ANI in Glasgow, PT Usha expressed delight over Mirabai Chanu's Commonwealth Games gold medal, saying it was a proud moment for the entire nation. She praised Chanu's confidence and performance, adding that the weightlifter's triumph brought immense joy to all Indians.

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"So excited to see Mirabai Chanu lifting the weight and it's a great moment for me and for all Indians that she won the Commonwealth Gold. She was confident that she was doing much better... I am so happy and it's a proud moment for all Indians," she said.

Chanu, who had earlier set a Commonwealth record with an 85 kg lift in the snatch, began the clean and jerk section with an unsuccessful attempt at 82 kg.

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She returned for her second attempt and successfully lifted 82 kg, before producing another stunning performance with an 85 kg lift in her third attempt to set a new Games and Commonwealth record.

Chanu then attempted 105 kg and successfully lifted it above her head, sealing the gold medal and completing a hat-trick of Commonwealth Games gold medals.

With the victory, Chanu added another gold medal to her previous Commonwealth Games triumphs in 2018 and 2022. India also secured its first gold medal of the Glasgow 2026 Games. (ANI)

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