Proud moment for country: Purnea MP Pappu Yadav after India clinches Champions Trophy 2025 title

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Following India's win in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand on Sunday, Independent MP from Purnea Pappu Yadav shared his views on the title win where he said that it's a "proud" moment for the whole country.

A swift half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma, a fine knock by Shreyas Iyer, and good spells from spinners, in particular Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, helped an all-round India seal their third ICC Champions Trophy title, beating New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai on Sunday.

Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant performance in the championship game. He played an exceptional knock of 76 runs from 83 balls, which was laced with seven boundaries and three maximums.

Kiwis opener Rachin Ravindra claimed the Golden Bat for most runs and 'Player of the Tournament' for his scintillating performances in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. In four matches, Rachin made 263 runs at an average of 65.75, with a strike rate of 106.47, with two centuries- against Bangladesh in the league stage and South Africa in the semifinal. He also picked up three crucial wickets across these matches. In the final, he made a quickfire 37 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and a six that gave his team a fine start.

Speaking to ANI, the Independent MP from Purnea went on to say that India would have been the "champion" in the Olympics as well if the players had got the same encouragement which they get in cricket.

"In sports, youth don't get much encouragement, except in cricket...otherwise, India would have been a champion in the Olympics as well. We have been a champion in Hockey, Kabbadi and Wrestling also...the biggest thing is our coming generation has passion and emotion...this is a proud thing for the country," Pappu Yadav told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also congratulated the Rohit Sharma-led side following their victory in the title clash

"I congratulate the Indian cricket team. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team has created history. Those moments were amazing... Many congratulations to the winners of the Champions Trophy..." Brajesh Pathak said.

Recapping the final of the competition, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first.

Kiwis got off to a fine start with a 57-run stand between Will Young (15) and Rachin Ravindra (37 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and a six). However, Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) applied some breaks and reduced NZ to 75/3.

A 57-run stand between Daryl Mitchell (63 in 101 balls, with three fours) and Michael Bracewell pushed Kiwis towards 150-plus runs. Bracewell played a fine hand of 53* in 40 balls, with three fours and two sixes, taking NZ to 251/7 in their 50 overs.

Kuldeep (2/40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) were top wicket-takers for India. Mohammed Shami also took a wicket but conceded 74 runs in his nine overs.

During the run-chase, India had a fine 105-run stand to start off things, between skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill (31 in 50 balls, with a six). While Gill, Virat and eventually Rohit (76 in 83 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) lost their wickets quickly, leaving India at 122/3, Shreyas Iyer (48 in 62 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Axar Patel (29 in 40 balls, with a four and six) stitched a 61-run stand. After India lost Axar following crossing of 200-run mark, KL Rahul (34* in 33 balls, with a four and a six) and Hardik Pandya (18) did their job of taking India to the finishing line with six wickets and an over left.

Michael Bracewell (2/28) and Mitchell Santner (2/46) were top wicket-takers for NZ. (ANI)

