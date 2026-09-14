"Proud moment for Indian cricket": PM Modi, President Murmu hail women’s Asia Cup champions

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu on Monday congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for winning the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026, praising their confidence, consistency and remarkable performance throughout the tournament.

"A proud moment for Indian cricket! Congratulations to the Women’s team on winning the Asia Cup. Their confidence, consistency and remarkable spirit were on full display throughout the tournament. May this triumph inspire millions of youngsters across the country to play more and shine," PM Modi wrote on X.

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President Droupadi Murmu also extended congratulations to the team for their historic achievement.

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"My heartiest congratulations to all the members of Team India on winning Women’s T20 Asia Cup Championship 2026. They played superbly as a team throughout the tournament, winning all the matches. They have done the country proud. They are a source of great inspiration for our youth, especially our daughters. I am sure, they will script many more inspiring chapters of success and excellence," the President’s official handle posted on X.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to clinch their eighth Women’s Asia Cup title.

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India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and produced a dominant all-round display, with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma powering the team to 183/5 before the bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to 111.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla hailed the team’s consistency and described the title win as a complete team effort.

"What a performance by our Women in Blue! Undefeated throughout the tournament and now Asia Cup champions for the 8th time Every player stepped up when required. A complete team effort and a proud moment for Indian cricket. Well played, Team India!" Shukla wrote on X.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also congratulated the players and praised their discipline and confidence displayed throughout the competition.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the Indian Women's Cricket Team for their splendid victory in the final of the Asia Cup 2026. This historic achievement of yours is a matter of pride for all fellow citizens. The confidence, discipline, and splendid performance displayed by the team throughout the tournament is inspirational for everyone," Dhami posted.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri also lauded India’s dominant performance, highlighting their batting, bowling and fielding efforts.

“What a day it was for Indian sports! Another big win for India! A dominating show by Team India to defeat Sri Lanka by 72 runs to lift the Women’s Asia Cup Cricket 2026 in Dubai for a record eight time! Batting brilliance. Bowling firepower. Electric fielding. Nerves of steel. Every department fired. Every moment belonged to India. Take a bow, Champions! You’ve made the tricolour 🇮🇳 fly higher and a billion cheers roar louder!” Puri wrote on X.

India Women produced a commanding all-round performance to clinch the eighth Women’s Asia Cup title, defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final in Dubai.

After Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma powered India to 183/5 with a record 129-run opening stand, Sree Charani led the attack with an impressive 4/20 from four overs, while Deepti Sharma chipped in with 3/19 from her four-over spell.

Chasing 184 in the high-pressure final, Sri Lanka endured an early setback in the opening over. Imesha Dulani began with a boundary, but Indian pacer Kranti Gaud responded strongly, bowling her on the fourth delivery to put the chasing side on the back foot.

After the 129-run opening stand between Smriti and Shafali, Indian batting fell flat, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (14 in 14 balls) and Richa Ghosh (17 in 13 balls) failing to score big. A cameo from Bharti Fulmali (15* in five balls, with a four and a six) took India to 183/5 in 20 overs.

Mithali Ayodhya (1/33 in four overs) and Chamari Athapaththu (1/34 in four overs) were top bowlers for Sri Lanka. (ANI)

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