"Proud moment for Indian cricket": VVS Laxman hails women’s team after Asian Games gold

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 23 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman congratulated the Indian women's cricket team after it won the gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, calling the achievement a proud moment for Indian cricket.

Currently, Laxman is with the Indian men's cricket team and is serving as the stand-in head coach for the men's cricket event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

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Under his guidance, the Men in Blue recently secured a thrilling two-run victory over Japan in a historic one-off T20I. The men's cricket competition at the Asian Games will be held from September 24 to October 3.

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Taking to social media platform X, Laxman praised the team and support staff for their efforts following India's title-winning performance.

"Congratulations to our women’s team on winning the gold. A fantastic achievement and a proud moment for Indian cricket. Well done to the entire team and support staff," Laxman wrote on X.

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https://x.com/VVSLaxman281/status/2102544903557546107?s=20

In a repeat of the Hangzhou 2023 gold-medal clash, India has defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs to successfully defend their Asian Games women’s cricket title. The triumph also earned India its first gold medal of the 2026 Asian Games.

Sri Lanka settled for silver for the second consecutive edition, while Pakistan claimed the bronze medal after defeating Bangladesh in the third-place playoff earlier in the day.Deepti Sharma was the standout performer with the ball, returning impressive figures of 3/6.

Shafali Verma, Shree Charani and Shreyanka Patil also played their part, claiming two wickets each as India’s bowlers completed a dominant performance.

Brief scores: India Women 216/3 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 79, Richa Ghosh 49 not out; Chamudi Praboda 1/34) beat Sri Lanka 69/10 in 15.4 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 29; Deepti Sharma 3/6) by 147 runs. (ANI)

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