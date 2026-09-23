“Proud moment for Indian sports”: PM Modi hails Indian women’s skeet team on Asian Games bronze

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian women’s skeet team’s historic bronze medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, calling it a “proud moment for Indian sports".

The Indian trio of Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan clinched the bronze medal in the women’s skeet team event on Wednesday, earning India’s first-ever Asian Games medal in the category.

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The Prime Minister’s Office shared a post on X, congratulating Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon for winning the women’s skeet team bronze medal, praising their focus, precision and teamwork.

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“Congratulations to Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women’s Skeet Team event. Their focus, precision and teamwork have brought another proud moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to them for their upcoming endeavours: PM @narendramodi,” reads the X post.

The Indian trio finished third in the women’s skeet team event with a combined score of 331. Raiza Dhillon and Parinaaz Dhaliwal each scored 111 out of 125, while Maheshwari Chauhan contributed 109 points.

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China won the gold medal with 346 points, while Kazakhstan claimed silver.

India also secured bronze in the men’s skeet team event. The trio of Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmed Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill finished third with a score of 346, defeating Kazakhstan in a shoot-off to secure the medal. Naruka also qualified for the men’s skeet individual final.

Meanwhile, Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker reached the women’s 10m air pistol individual final but finished fifth, while Suruchi Inder Singh and Esha Singh missed out on qualification. (ANI)

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