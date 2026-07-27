New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday lauded Raja Muthupandi's silver-medal performance in the Men's 65kg weightlifting event of the ongoing 2026 Commonwealth Games, calling it another proud achievement for India.

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Muthupandi capped a memorable comeback by clinching the silver medal in the men's 65kg weightlifting event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Sunday (local time).

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"Proud Moment for Indian Weightlifting! Many congratulations to Raja Muthupandi for clinching Silver in Men's 65kg Weightlifting," Mandaviya wrote in an X post.

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Proud Moment for Indian Weightlifting! Many congratulations to Raja Muthupandi for clinching Silver in Men's 65kg Weightlifting. #Cheer4Bharat #CWG2026 pic.twitter.com/qjldVR9ja5 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 27, 2026

The 26-year-old finished with a combined total of 286kg, lifting 126kg in the snatch and 160kg in the clean and jerk to secure second place on the podium.

Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamed claimed the gold medal with a Commonwealth Games record total of 299kg, sealing his third successive Commonwealth Games title after victories at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022.

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Muthupandi made a strong start to his campaign, successfully lifting 126kg in the snatch on his second attempt. He then cleared 160kg in the clean and jerk, also on his second attempt, to register a total lift of 286kg, securing the silver medal and adding another podium finish to India's tally in Glasgow.

The silver medal added to India's rich haul in weightlifting on Sunday. Earlier, Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu secured a third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women's 48kg category, while Chanambam Rishikanta Singh claimed silver in the men's 60kg event. (ANI)

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