Home / Sports / "Proud moment for me as my family was present at Rashtrapati Bhawan": Para-archer Harvinder Singh after being conferred with Padma Shri

India para-archer and Paris Paralympics 2024 gold medallist Harvinder Singh said that it was a 'proud moment' for him as his family was present at the Rashtrapati Bhawan when he received the Padma Shri award on Wednesday.`
ANI
Updated At : 11:42 PM May 28, 2025 IST
Kaithal (Haryana) [India], May 28 (ANI): India para-archer and Paris Paralympics 2024 gold medallist Harvinder Singh said that it was a "proud moment" for him as his family was present at the Rashtrapati Bhawan when he received the Padma Shri award on Wednesday.

India's para-archer Harvinder Singh, who won the gold medal in the Paris 2024 Paralympics, was named among the recipients of the Padma Awards 2025.

Speaking to ANI, Harvinder Singh said, "Very happy to receive the fourth-highest civilian award for India. My family is really very happy. It was a proud moment for me as my family was present at the Rashtrapati Bhawan when I received this award."

Harvinder has tasted success in the past year with his consistent performances. He got his hands on India's first-ever gold medal in para-archery at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. It was a one-sided affair in the men's individual recurve open event.

Harvinder ousted Poland's Lukasz Ciszek with a straight-set win, 6-0, in the gold medal match. His triumph in Paris marked a medal in two successive Paralympics, having won a bronze medal in the recurve para-archery at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. His triumph in Tokyo was India's first medal in archery in the Paralympics.

The Padma awards, among the country's highest civilian honours, are conferred in three categories: Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan. The awards are given in various disciplines, such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, and literature.

The Padma Shri award is the fourth-highest civilian award of the Republic of India after the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and the Padma Bhushan. With his Paris Paralympics gold, Padma Shri recognition, and an unwavering focus on upcoming championships, Harvinder Singh is determined to continue his dominance in para-archery and bring more laurels to India. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

