Home / Sports / "Proud moment to achieve gold for India": Jaismine Lamboria after World Boxing Championship triumph

"Proud moment to achieve gold for India": Jaismine Lamboria after World Boxing Championship triumph

ANI
Updated At : 03:20 PM Sep 19, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): India's star boxer Jaismine Lamboria expressed her delight after winning the gold medal at the prestigious World Boxing Championship 2025, calling it a proud moment for the nation.

"The tournament is very good, it's a very proud moment to achieve gold for India. I am feeling very happy," Jaismine told ANI.

The Indian boxer, who scripted history with her remarkable performance, also highlighted the recognition and respect being showered on athletes across the country.

"We have been called in different places. We have been honoured, athletes are getting respect and we are feeling proud," she said.

She defeated Poland's Szermeta Julia 4-1 at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool on Saturday

India's boxing contingent concluded their campaign at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool with a total of four medals, including two golds, with Jaismine Lamboria and Minakshi Hooda crowned as the world champions, and Nupur Sheoran clinched silver, while Pooja Rani bagged a bronze.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to the crowned champions from India.

"Congratulations to @BoxerJaismine for her triumph at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in the 57kg weight category! Her stupendous performance will inspire countless athletes in the times to come. Best wishes for her future endeavours," PM Modi wrote on X. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

