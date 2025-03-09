Proud of our cricket team for bringing home ICC Champions Trophy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the Indian cricket team for winning the ICC Champions Trophy and said they have played wonderfully through the tournament.

Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with an excellent half-century as a resolute India held their nerve to win an unprecedented third Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final in Dubai.

“An exceptional game and an exceptional result! Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy,” Modi said in a post on X.

“They've played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all around display,” the prime minister said.