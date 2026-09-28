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Home / Sports / “Proud she held India’s flag high”: Pincky Balhara’s mother after Asian Games bronze

“Proud she held India’s flag high”: Pincky Balhara’s mother after Asian Games bronze

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ANI
Updated At : 11:47 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Pincky Balhara’s family celebrated her Asian Games medal win. Her mother, Suresh Balhara, expressed pride about her daughter securing third place despite an injury and representing India on the international stage.

Indian Kurash athlete Pincky Balhara secured her second Asian Games medal. She lost her women's 78 kg semifinal against South Korea's Mo Sumin at Aichi-Nagoya on Monday.

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Pincky, a 2018 Asian Games silver medalist, secured India's third-ever Asian Games medal in the discipline, losing to 2026 Asian Championships gold medallist Sumin by 0-5.

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"Despite being injured, our daughter secured third place. I am proud that she went abroad and held India's flag high," Balhara told ANI.

Pincky trailed throughout the match, with an early warning, and after that, she managed a 'chala' (half point/throw). Sumin managed to upgrade the 'chala' to 'yonbosh' (full point, short of instant win) with yet another warning, giving Pincky a 'dakki' (two warnings, one short of DQ). The Indian eventually had to settle for a bronze.

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India's third-ever medal in Kurash at the Asian Games was confirmed on Monday after Pincky secured a place in the women's 78 kg semifinal, beating South Korea's Lim Garam by a 3-0 scoreline in the women's 78 kg quarterfinal.

India claimed eight medals on Day 9 of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday, winning four silver and four bronze medals across athletics, shooting and kurash, while three Indian boxers confirmed medals by advancing to the semifinals in their respective categories.

With eight medals won on Monday, India’s medal tally has risen to 45, comprising four gold, 20 silver and 21 bronze medals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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