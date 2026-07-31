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Home / Sports / "Proud to represent New Zealand": David Liti reflects on gold medal triumph after edging Lovepreet Singh

"Proud to represent New Zealand": David Liti reflects on gold medal triumph after edging Lovepreet Singh

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ANI
Updated At : 07:03 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 31 (ANI): New Zealand weightlifter David Andrew Liti expressed his delight after winning gold in the men's 110+kg weightlifting category, saying he was proud to represent his country and deliver the performance he had aimed for.

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He also praised the competition with India, highlighting the strengths of both nations and the role of strong rivalry in pushing athletes to improve.

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India's weightlifting campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 concluded on a high note on Thursday, with Lovepreet Singh adding another medal to the tally by securing silver in the men's 110+kg category in Glasgow.

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Liti produced a Commonwealth Games record clean and jerk lift of 223kg to surge past Lovepreet and claim gold with a total of 389kg, edging the Indian by a solitary kilogram. The New Zealander had earlier registered 166kg in the snatch.

"I am very happy. This is exactly what we came here for. I am proud to represent New Zealand and take a gold medal home. I just wanted to perform well, give my best effort, and put together my strongest performance. I am delighted that it all came together today," Liti told ANI.

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"India is strong in many areas, but New Zealand also excels in different aspects. It is great to have such strong competition and continue pushing each other to perform better," he added.

The New Zealander overturned a daunting 15 kg deficit with a single lift, edging Lovepreet by the narrowest possible margin, just one kilogram denying the Indian a memorable gold despite his outstanding effort.

It was India's eighth medal in weightlifting at the Games. Earlier, Mirabai Chanu (women's 48kg - gold), Rishikanta Singh (men's 60kg - silver), Muthupandi Raja (men's 65kg - silver), Bindyarani Devi (women's 58kg - bronze), Gyaneshwari Yadav (women's 53kg - silver), Valluri Ajaya Babu (men's 79kg - silver), and Harjinder Kaur (women's 69kg - silver) had also secured podium finishes for the country. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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