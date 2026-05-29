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Home / Sports / PSG, Arsenal set for high-stakes Champions League final in Budapest

PSG, Arsenal set for high-stakes Champions League final in Budapest

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ANI
Updated At : 09:00 PM May 29, 2026 IST
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Budapest [Hungary], May 29 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal are set to face each other in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League final, which will be held at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Saturday.

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In their head-to-head history, PSG have a slight advantage against Arsenal. Out of five meetings, PSG have won two matches, Arsenal have won one, and two games have ended in draws, according to Olympics.com.

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PSG will aim to become only the second team in the Champions League era to defend the title, after Real Madrid, who won it three times in a row from 2016 to 2018. PSG won the treble last season and has already secured the French league title this season. They'll now look to complete another double by retaining the Champions League trophy.

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The club has reached the Champions League final twice before, winning one and losing one. They lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the 2019-20 final, but last season they beat Inter Milan 5-0.

PSG are dealing with some injury worries. Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi are expected to be fit for the final, but goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier is likely to miss out.

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On the other hand, Arsenal will go into the final full of confidence after winning their first Premier League title in 22 years.

Under manager Mikel Arteta, they will be chasing their first Champions League trophy and hoping to complete a historic double.

Arsenal have reached the final once before, in the 2005-06 season, when they lost 2-1 to Barcelona.

On the injury front, Arsenal will be without defender Ben White due to a knee injury. Jurrien Timber and Noni Madueke are doubtful, but they could still feature briefly if they pass late fitness tests. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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