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Home / Sports / PSG, Bayern Munich, Arsenal among 2026 Ballon d’Or Men’s Club of the Year nominees

PSG, Bayern Munich, Arsenal among 2026 Ballon d’Or Men’s Club of the Year nominees

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ANI
Updated At : 05:32 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Bayern Munich and Arsenal are among the five nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or Men’s Club of the Year award, following standout campaigns across domestic and international competitions during the 2025-26 season.

In the Men’s category, French giants Paris Saint-Germain stand out following an extraordinary multi-trophy campaign. PSG secured a sensational collection of silverware, lifting the UEFA Champions League, Intercontinental Cup, European Super Cup, Ligue 1, and the French Super Cup.

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Premier League champions Arsenal also secured a nomination after capturing the English top-flight crown, alongside German powerhouse Bayern Munich, who secured three domestic honours by winning the Bundesliga, German Cup and German Super Cup.

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South American dominance is represented by Brazil's Flamengo, who sealed a memorable campaign with titles in the Copa Libertadores, Brazilian Championship, and the Rio de Janeiro State Championship.

Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt complete the men’s shortlist following their success in lifting the Norwegian Cup.

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In the Women’s Club of the Year category, FC Barcelona headline the nominations after completing a grand sweep of four major trophies. The Spanish side clinched the Women's Champions League, Liga, Spanish Cup, and the Spanish Super Cup.

They face competition from French powerhouse OL Lyonnes, who maintained domestic supremacy with a treble consisting of the French Championship, French Cup, and French League Cup.

England’s Manchester City earned their place on the shortlist after completing a double by winning the Women's Super League (WSL) and the FA Cup, while Bayern Munich feature after securing a domestic sweep of the Bundesliga, German Cup, and German Super Cup.

Mexico’s Club América represent the Americas on the women’s list following a campaign highlighted by victories in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and the Mexican Closing Championship. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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