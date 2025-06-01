"PSG deserved to win this game, trophy...": Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi after CL final

Munich [Germany], June 1 (ANI): Following his side's loss to Paris-Saint Germain in the final of the UEFA Champions League, Inter Milan head coach Simone Inzaghi hailed his opposition for being the deserving winners of the trophy and added that his side needs to learn from their losses, come out stronger from them.

Advertisement

Inter's dreams of a fourth UEFA Champions League title were crushed by a ruthless, relentless onslaught from PSG, who rammed five goals past a helpless Inter Milan defence to clinch a maiden title and register the biggest win in the tournament's final history.

Speaking as quoted by Sky Sports, Simone said that the loss is as hurtful as their 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the 2023 UEFA Champions League final.

Advertisement

"Paris deserved to win this game and the trophy. We are disappointed, but the path to this point was great. As a coach, I am proud of my players. The game, of course, was not good enough on our part."

"I thanked my players for what they did this season. We did not win a trophy, but I am proud to be their coach."

Advertisement

"We need to learn from defeats and come out stronger. This hurts like the Istanbul final [2023 defeat to Manchester City]. It was a different game. Paris was constantly first on the ball. We needed to do much better."

"We gave everything we had to get to this point, playing 58 games this season. We're disappointed, sad. The players gave their all," he concluded.

Luis Enrique managed side registered wins over giants Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal on the route to the final and never felt the pressure of playing with three-time champions, who ousted FC Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate to secure their spot in the final.

The French giants were dominant right from the start and took the lead with Achraf Hakimi putting the ball in the net in the 12th over.

Eight minutes later, the lead was doubled as Desire Doue beat a helpless Yann Sommer to make it 2-0.

The scoreline went undisturbed for the rest of the first half. Though Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could not score in two of his opportunities, Desire managed to get a brace, as a no-look flick from Ousmane Dembele reached Vitinha, who gave the ball to Desire, who put it in the bottom corner of the goal in the 63rd minute.

Kvaratskhelia finally got it right, putting in the fourth goal past a tired Inter Milan defence in the 73rd minute, while Senny Mayulu delivered the fifth and final blow in the 86th minute.

With this win, PSG became the only French side to win the UEFA Champions League title after Marseille in 1993. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)