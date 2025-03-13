PSG oust Liverpool to join Barca, Bayern in last-8

Gianluigi Donnarumma came through and Paris Saint-Germain defeated Liverpool in a penalty shootout to join Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

PSG beat Liverpool 1-0 on the night to level the aggregate score at 1-1. Ousmane Dembele scored 12 minutes into the second leg after a blunder by the Liverpool defence. Donnarumma stopped the penalty shots by Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones to secure his team a 4-1 shootout win. "It does not matter if we deserve the win. Both teams deserved to go through," PSG coach Luis Enrique said. "We were better in Paris and they were better here. My team showed great personality and character."

The French league leaders — seeking their first Champions League title — had lost at this stage in five of the past eight editions.

"It was the best game of football I have ever been involved in," Liverpool manager Arne Slot said. "It was an incredible performance, especially if you compare it with last week. We were creating chances and then we were 1-0 down. We ran out of luck after last week."

Barcelona cruised past Benfica with Raphinha scoring twice and Lamine Yamal once in a 3-1 win at home. The Catalan club advanced 4-1 on aggregate. Nicolas Otamendi scored for Benfica to become the third-oldest scorer in a Champions League knockout game at the age of 37 years, 27 days.

After a 3-0 first-leg win, Bayern Munich had no trouble advancing past German rivals Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern made it to the last-eight a record 23 times in the Champions League era after a 2-0 win at Leverkusen to advance 5-0 on aggregate.

Inter moved on past Feyenoord with a 2-1 victory at San Siro to advance 4-1 on aggregate.