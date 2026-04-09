PSG outclass Liverpool with 2-0 home win in Champions League QFs

Paris [France], April 9 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain outclassed Liverpool with a commanding 2-0 home victory in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday, thanks to goals from Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

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Doue and Kvaratskhelia struck just before and after halftime, giving Luis Enrique's side a comfortable advantage ahead of next week's return leg at Anfield, where PSG had secured their place in the last eight last season.

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Doue opened the scoring with a deflected strike before Kvaratskhelia extended PSG's lead with a brilliant solo run and finish, though the hosts squandered several chances that could have further cemented their semi-final bid.

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Arne Slot set up Liverpool with a back-three formation and wing-backs, but the defence held firm for just 11 minutes at the Parc des Princes.

Doue collected the ball on the left side of the box and curled a shot toward the far top corner, which took a slight deflection off Ryan Gravenberch and sailed beyond Giorgi Mamardashvili's reach.

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Liverpool struggled to respond, picking up two yellow cards in three minutes and posing little threat for the remainder of the half.

"An excellent second half topped with a fantastic goal. The tricky winger created several chances and also made several good defensive contributions," Player of the Match Khvicha Kvaratskhelia said as per the Champions League website.

"We produced a performance that lived up to the one provided by our supporters. It was an incredible atmosphere, an incredible performance. We deserved more goals. We're a bit disappointed not to have scored more, but this is the UEFA Champions League," Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique said. (ANI)

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