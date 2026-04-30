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Home / Sports / PSG survive Bayern comeback in nine-goal semifinal classic

PSG survive Bayern comeback in nine-goal semifinal classic

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Dungar Patel
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:05 AM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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Paris Saint-Germain edged past Bayern Munich in a remarkable 5-4 Champions League semifinal first leg, but a late fightback from the German side ensured the tie remains finely balanced heading into the return match in Munich.

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In a game that lived up to its billing as a clash between two of Europe’s most attacking teams, the contest quickly turned into an open, end-to-end battle. Harry Kane gave Bayern an early lead from the penalty spot, but PSG responded through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Joao Neves to turn the game around.

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Bayern refused to sit back, with Michael Olise producing a moment of individual brilliance to level the score before half-time. However, a controversial stoppage-time penalty, converted by Ousmane Dembele, gave PSG the edge going into the break.

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The hosts looked to have taken full control early in the second half. Kvaratskhelia added his second before Dembele struck again to make it 5-2, exposing Bayern’s high-risk approach as they pushed forward in search of goals.

Yet Bayern’s response underlined why they remain one of Europe’s most dangerous sides. Dayot Upamecano pulled one back before Luis Diaz finished clinically to reduce the deficit to a single goal.

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Despite conceding five, Bayern created numerous chances and showed resilience to stay alive in the tie. Their attacking trio, led by Kane, continues to be a major threat, with over 100 combined goals this season across competitions.

For PSG, the result extends their record of scoring multiple goals in successive knockout games, highlighting their attacking strength. However, conceding four at home will be a concern, especially with the second leg at the Allianz Arena.

With just one goal separating the sides, the semifinal remains wide open. Another high-scoring encounter cannot be ruled out when two teams with such attacking quality meet again.

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