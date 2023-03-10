PSG’s stars fail to align

Munich, March 9

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will have to wait another year for a chance to win the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern Munich contained the World Cup stars and beat PSG 2-0 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals 3-0 on aggregate.

After former PSG forward Kingsley Coman scored in the Round of 16 first leg, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting — another former PSG player — doubled the advantage before Serge Gnabry finished off the scoring at Allianz Stadium.

PSG had dominated the first half of the game and were only denied the lead by a goal-line clearance from Bayern’s Matthijs de Ligt, but Bayern regained their focus in the second half to secure the win.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann had spoken previously of having a plan to shut down Messi and Mbappe and it seemed to work as Bayern’s defenders gradually squeezed them out of the game. “In the first game, we didn’t do what we had spoken about before very well,” Nagelsmann said. “There was too much space. We defended better in the second half and were dangerous on the ball. In the end, we deserved to win.”

Steely Milan

Seven-time winners AC Milan reached the quarterfinals for the first time in 11 years as a disciplined display earned them a 0-0 draw at Tottenham Hotspur and a 1-0 aggregate win. — Agencies