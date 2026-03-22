PSL 2026 to be held behind closed doors amid West Asia crisis

Lahore [Pakistan], March 22 (ANI): The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 will be held without spectators due to the ongoing West Asia crisis. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has stated that the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has requested all of Pakistan to "restrict their movements because of the fuel crisis," according to ESPNcricinfo.

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The tournament has also been reduced from six venues to just two, with all matches now scheduled in Lahore and Karachi. Additionally, the opening ceremony in Lahore has also been called off.

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The PSL is set to begin on 26 March, with the final on 3 May.

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Naqvi stated that, due to the fuel crisis, the Prime Minister has urged people to limit movement, with measures like school closures, work-from-home arrangements, and extended Eid holidays, while the duration of the ongoing war remains uncertain.

"The Prime Minister requested all of Pakistan to restrict their movements because of the fuel crisis. We closed schools and instituted work from home and increased the number of Eid holidays. We don't know how long this war will last," Naqvi said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

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Naqvi explained that after consulting security agencies, the PSL will proceed as scheduled, but matches will be held without spectators due to the ongoing crisis, making the cancellation of the opening ceremony necessary.

"Looking at all of this and after discussions with our security agencies, we decided that the PSL would continue as per the original schedule. But we can't ask people to restrict their movements and then have 30,000 people in stadiums every day. We decided that as long as this crisis is ongoing, we will not have crowds at matches. This was a difficult decision, but it needed to be made. The opening ceremony will also be cancelled. Because there are no crowds anyway, there was no reason to go to those cities. And we have to restrict our movements so resources are not wasted," he added.

Pakistan Cricket Board, in a press release, said that the PSL 11 will proceed under a revised operational plan in support of national austerity measures.

The PCB said that in line with national austerity and resource-saving measures, the PSL 2026 has been revised to feature only two venues and matches will initially be held without spectators to support energy and resource conservation amid the regional geopolitical situation.

"In consultation with the Government of Pakistan, and in line with the officially announced national austerity and resource conservation measures, the Pakistan Super League has introduced a revised operational plan for the 2026 edition of the tournament. As part of this nationally aligned approach, and to support efficient use of energy and public resources in light of the prevailing regional geopolitical situation, the number of host venues for HBL PSL 11 has been streamlined from six to two. All matches will now be staged in Lahore and Karachi, with an updated match schedule to be issued separately," the PCB release said.

"Additionally, under the revised government SOPs, matches will initially be held without spectators. This operational adjustment has been made purely in support of the broader national conservation effort and to ensure that the tournament is conducted in the most efficient and responsible manner," the release added.

With matches moving to a watch-from-home format, the PSL will enhance its broadcast and production to provide a better viewing experience, aiming to make this edition one of the most widely watched ever, the PCB said in their release.

"With the tournament temporarily shifting to a watch-from-home model, PSL will introduce enhanced broadcast and production features aimed at delivering an even stronger viewing experience for fans across Pakistan and around the world. The League remains confident that the passion of its audience, combined with innovation in coverage, will make this edition one of the most widely watched in its history," the PCB release says further.

Commenting on the revised arrangements, CEO PSL Salman Naseer said the revised arrangements reflect national austerity and responsibility, emphasising that Pakistan can still host top-level cricket.

"The PSL is one of Pakistan's premier sporting properties, and at a time when the nation is observing austerity and conservation measures, it is important for us to reflect that same spirit of responsibility. These are operational adjustments made in support of a national effort, while keeping the tournament fully on track. Pakistan remains fully capable of hosting top-tier cricket, and HBL PSL 11 will continue to showcase the professionalism, resilience, and passion that define this league and its fans. We are committed to delivering a successful tournament and an exceptional broadcast experience for millions watching from home. The momentum built over recent months has been incredibly strong, and we will persevere as we always do. Such is the resilience and passion for cricket in this nation," the PSL CEO said.

PCB said that a comprehensive ticket refund policy for fans who had already purchased tickets will be announced shortly. (ANI)

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