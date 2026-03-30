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Home / Sports / PSL: Lahore Qalandars hit with ball-tampering penalty against Karachi Kings

PSL: Lahore Qalandars hit with ball-tampering penalty against Karachi Kings

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ANI
Updated At : 08:45 AM Mar 30, 2026 IST
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Lahore [Pakistan], March 30 (ANI): Lahore Qalandars were embroiled in a ball-tampering controversy after being penalised five runs for altering the condition of the ball just before the final over of their clash against Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 on Sunday night.

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The match, which the Kings sealed with three balls to spare, turned on a major flashpoint at the end of the 19th over of the second innings, with Karachi requiring 14 runs from the last over as Haris Rauf prepared to bowl for the Qalandars, as per ESPNcricinfo.

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Shaheen Afridi, Rauf and Fakhar Zaman briefly gathered at the top of the bowler's run-up, each handling the ball in quick succession. Umpire Faisal Afridi, seemingly alert to the exchange, kept a close watch before promptly calling for the ball to conduct an inspection.

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After a lengthy look and a detailed discussion between Afridi and square-leg umpire Sharfuddoula, the umpires ultimately appeared to decide Qalandars had deliberately altered the condition of the ball, and awarded five penalty runs to Kings. In addition, the ball was immediately changed.

The decision proved decisive as the momentum swung sharply in favour of the Karachi Kings. Although Khushdil Shah fell off the first delivery, Haris Rauf followed it up with a costly wide, before Abbas Afridi sealed the contest in style, smashing a four and a six to clinch a dramatic victory with three balls to spare.

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I don't know about this, and we'll see if it's there in the camera and discuss what it is. Actually, five runs taken, and we can't do anything. Like, you can't say. Not for me, my team is fighting till the last ball, which I need for every game.

On the ball tampering after the match, Afridi said, "I don't know about this, and we'll see if it's there in the camera and discuss what it is. Actually, five runs taken, and we can't do anything. Like, you can't say. Not for me, my team is fighting till the last ball, which I need for every game." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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