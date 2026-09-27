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Home / Sports / PT Usha congratulates Tajinderpal Singh Toor for Asian Games silver, lauds “remarkable hat-trick”

PT Usha congratulates Tajinderpal Singh Toor for Asian Games silver, lauds “remarkable hat-trick”

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ANI
Updated At : 08:47 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 27 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha has congratulated shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor on his silver medal at the Asian Games 2026, hailing his achievement as a "remarkable hat-trick" of podium finishes at the continental event.

Usha shared a post on X to congratulate Toor after the Indian athlete secured silver in the men's shot put final with a best effort of 20.64 metres on his fifth attempt.

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"Heartiest congratulations to Tajinderpal Singh Toor on securing a Silver medal in the Men’s Shot Put final at @AsianGames_2026. Completing a remarkable hat-trick of Asian Games medals proves your elite dedication and excellence. The country celebrates your success!" she said on X.

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PT Usha also posted a picture with Toor who finished behind Iran's Mohammadreza Tayebise. The Iran athlete won gold with a Games Record throw of 20.81 metres.

The silver continued Toor's impressive Asian Games run. He had won gold at the 2018 Jakarta and 2022 Hangzhou editions before finishing second in Aichi-Nagoya.

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On Day 8, India also progressed to the semifinals of the men's and women's compound team events in archery. The country beat the UAE in the men's recurve mixed team Round of 16 and Mongolia in the compound mixed team Round of 16.

In athletics, Tejaswin Shankar finished third in the 110m hurdles of the men's decathlon with 932 points and remained atop the overall standings with 5,270 points. Another Indian decathlon athlete, Thowfeeq Noushad, did not start the event.

In badminton, Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto lost 14-21, 21-18, 18-21 to China's Huang Dongping and Feng Yan Zhe in the mixed doubles quarterfinals, while Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly went down 18-21, 9-21 to Malaysia's Pearly Tan-Thinaah Muralitharan in the women's doubles last-eight clash.

In surfing, Sivaraj Babu advanced to the men's shortboard Round 3 after defeating Iran's Davoud Khadir, while Kamali Prakash and Sugar Shanti Gayen progressed to the women's shortboard Round 3.

India's Manju Rani finished sixth in the women's marathon race walk, while Priyanka Goswami was disqualified.

India suffered defeats in sepaktakraw and kurash, with the women's doubles team losing 0-2 to South Korea in Group B. Bharti lost 0-3 to Iran's Tahereh Azarpeivand in the women's 57kg Round of 16, while Sangita went down 0-10 to Charmea Quelino in the Round of 32.

India are currently 10th in the medal standings with 30 medals, including four gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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