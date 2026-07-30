DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / PT Usha hails India's medal run at CWG 2026 so far, credits strong support system

PT Usha hails India's medal run at CWG 2026 so far, credits strong support system

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:28 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Glasgow [Scotland], July 30 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha expressed happiness over India's performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, highlighting the team's 15-medal tally so far and expecting more success.

Advertisement

India has collected 15 medals so far in Glasgow--three gold, nine silver, and three bronze.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, PT Usha praised India's performance at the Commonwealth Games, saying the team's 15-medal haul so far reflects the progress of Indian athletics. She highlighted successes across events and praised both para and able-bodied athletes.

Advertisement

Usha credited the combined efforts of the government, IOA and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for providing better training, exposure and athlete support, calling it a collective "Team India" approach that is driving better results.

"I am so happy that we have won up to this time 15 medals, and more are to come now. Para and other athletes are in one team - Team India. Winning a medal in athletics is so tough, but this time we have won in the long jump; we have won silver, and we have won in the high jump, 10,000 meters, and then shot put, with gold and bronze, and even in 100 meters, where we also won gold and bronze. So it is a very good performance," she said.

Advertisement

PT Usha said India's improved sporting results are due to stronger support systems, with the government, IOA and SAI working together to provide athletes with better training, international exposure, and necessary facilities. She added that this athlete-focused approach will help India win more medals, especially when it hosts the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

"When we host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, we should have more medals. It's not like in my time, you know. Now the government is supporting the players very nicely; whatever the players want, they are providing it, whether international exposure, whatever competition or training they want, or physio or massages. Even the IOA is supporting; the IOA is making its system athlete-centric. Now the government, Indian Olympic Association, and Sports Authority of India (SAI) are all working together. It's one team and one India, Team India. That is why the results come, and this is what we have to do," she said.

India's medallists so far are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Dilip Mahadu Gavit (gold, men's T47 100m), Mohammed Basil Morssinganakth (silver, men's T47 100m), Murali Sreeshankar (silver, men's long jump), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Gulveer Singh (silver, men's 10,000m), Harjinder Kaur (silver, weightlifting), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa K. Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts