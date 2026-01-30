DT
Home / Sports / PT Usha's husband passes away at 64, PM Modi expresses condolences

PT Usha's husband passes away at 64, PM Modi expresses condolences

ANI
Updated At : 10:50 AM Jan 30, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Rajya Sabha MP and President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) PT Usha and expressed his condolences on the passing of her husband, V. Srinivasan.

V Srinivasan, husband of renowned athlete P T Usha, died on Friday morning at the age of 64.

Srinivasan collapsed at their residence in Thikkodi Perumalpuram at 12.30 am on Friday. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital but could not be saved. Usha was not at home at the time of the incident. She is on her way home after attending the parliamentary session.

A retired Deputy SP with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), he married his distant relative, PT Usha, in 1991. They have a son, Dr Ujjwal Vignesh. Funeral timings have not been decided yet.

PT Usha was appointed as the first woman president of the IOA in 2022. Apart from being the first woman president of the IOA in its 95-year history, PT Usha is also the first Olympian to be appointed as IOA president.

She is one of India's most successful track-and-field athletes. She has four gold medals and seven silver medals at the Asian Games.

PT Usha missed out on an Olympic medal at the Los Angeles 1984 by a fraction of a second. Her timing of 55.42s in the women's 400m hurdles at the Los Angeles Olympics still stands as India's national record.

Under PT Usha's leadership, India is set to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games (CWG) in 2030 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, marking the second time the country hosts this major multi-sport event.

India presented a compelling vision for the 2030 Games, centred in the Gujarat city of Ahmedabad, which will build on foundations laid by Glasgow 2026, enabling India to celebrate the centenary in style.

The Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad are expected to boost sports infrastructure, inspire a new generation of athletes and strengthen India's long-term vision of emerging as a global sporting powerhouse. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

