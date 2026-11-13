PT Usha’s road to IOA elections faces fresh hurdle as objection filed against inclusion in electoral roll

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha’s path to contesting the elections remains uncertain, with a formal objection being filed against her inclusion in the electoral roll.

Usha, who lost the Sportspersons of Merit (SOM) election, has been named in the electoral roll by the Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI). Advocate Atul Kumar has filed a formal objection with returning officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, challenging her inclusion in the electoral roll.

Kumar is the same individual who had filed a formal complaint against Usha before the SOM elections, alleging a violation of the model code of conduct through campaigning for votes. He has also filed objections against Udit Sheth, former head of the Yogasana Federation, who has been nominated by the Handball Federation of India, and General (retd) Harpal Singh, who has been nominated by Ski and Snowboard India (SSI).

In his plea, Kumar has sought a determination by the returning officer on whether Usha’s nomination meets the “necessary membership qualification” standards.

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“Take this objection on record as a formal objection to the provisional inclusion of Ms PT Usha as female representative of IHAI and Harpal Singh and Udit Harish Sheth,” Kumar wrote in his letter to the returning officer.

“If the mandatory qualification or essential requirements are not established, exclude the name from the final electoral roll in accordance with the law,” the letter added.

Usha finished fifth among six candidates in the female Sportspersons of Merit election, polling 40 votes. Anju Bobby George (53), Rani Rampal (50), Dola Banerjee (45) and Saina Nehwal (43) all secured more votes than her.

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Following the setback, many had thought that Usha’s tenure was over. However, her inclusion in the electoral roll through the Ice Hockey Association of India had raised hopes that the sprint queen was still in the race.