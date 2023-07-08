Pujara does ton of good to West Zone

PTI

Alur, July 7

Cheteshwar Pujara compiled a hundred full of intent to push West Zone to 292/9 in their second innings against Central Zone and place his side firmly on the path to Duleep Trophy final here today.

Powered by Pujara’s 133 off 278 balls, West, after starting the day at 149/3, swelled their lead to a commanding 384 on a rain-hit third day which forced an early closure. Resuming at overnight score of 50, Pujara didn’t give any chance to the bowlers. His innings had 14 boundaries and a six as he batted for 366 minutes.

High-five for Vyshak

Bengaluru: Pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar engineered a middle-order collapse with a five-wicket haul to hand South Zone a slight edge as they chase 215 in their semifinal against North Zone.

From 146/3, Vyshak’s burst with the old ball found North slumping to 171/8 before they were bowled out for 211 in just 56.4 overs.

Brief scores: West Zone: 220 and 292/9 (Pujara 133; Saurabh 4/79, Jain 3/56) vs Central Zone: 128; North Zone: 198 and 211 in 56.4 overs (Prabhsimran 63; Vyshak 5/76) vs South Zone: 195 and 21/0.