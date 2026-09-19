Punch Boxing League announces player roster ahead of November return

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): The Punch Boxing League is set to return this November with an exciting roster of 11 boxers, as the league prepares for another season of competitive boxing and high-intensity action.

The announced roster features Harsh Gill, Nutlai Lalbiakkima, Akshay Chahal, Pravesh Kumar, Payal Jakhar, Honey, Savita, Poonam Pun, Shweta, Arun Sharma and Geetika, according to a press release from PBL.

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The upcoming season will provide the participating boxers with a platform to showcase their skills, compete against quality opposition and connect with boxing fans.

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Harsh Gill said, “I am extremely excited to be part of the Punch Boxing League. I have been preparing hard, and I am looking forward to stepping into the ring and giving my best this season.”

Nutlai Lalbiakkima said, “The Punch Boxing League is a great platform for boxers to showcase their ability. I am looking forward to the competition and am determined to put up a strong performance.”

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Akshay Chahal said, “I am happy to be part of the upcoming season. The competition will be challenging, but I am ready for it and will give everything inside the ring.”

Pravesh Kumar said, “I am really looking forward to the return of the Punch Boxing League. I have been working hard in training and cannot wait to compete this November.”

Payal Jakhar said, “I am delighted to be part of the Punch Boxing League. It is a great opportunity to compete at a high level, and I hope to deliver strong performances throughout the season.”

Honey said, “I am excited about the upcoming season and the opportunity to compete in the Punch Boxing League. My focus is on preparation and giving my best in every bout.”

Savita said, “I am looking forward to being part of the league this season. I have been preparing myself for the competition and want to make the most of this opportunity.”

Poonam Pun said, “I am very excited about the upcoming season. The Punch Boxing League gives us an excellent platform to showcase our skills, and I am ready to take on the challenge.”

Shweta said, “It feels great to be part of the Punch Boxing League. I am working hard and looking forward to competing against strong opponents this November.”

Arun Sharma said, “The return of the Punch Boxing League is exciting for everyone involved. I am focused on my preparation and hope to deliver an entertaining and competitive performance for the fans.”

Geetika said, “I am very happy to be part of the upcoming season. I am looking forward to the competition and will give my best every time I step into the ring.”

The Punch Boxing League is expected to announce further details about the competition schedule, venues, format and other participating stakeholders ahead of the November return.

With an exciting roster already announced, the league is gearing up to bring boxing fans another season of competitive bouts and sporting action. The Punch Boxing League returns this November. (ANI)

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