Pune, Dharashiv dominate 61st Senior State Kho Kho Championship

Beed (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): The 61st Senior State Kho Kho Championship concluded in Beed, with Pune District men's team and Dharashiv District women's team clinching the top spots. The two-category event saw participation from 24 districts across Maharashtra, with 40 matches played in each category on a league-cum-knockout basis.

Mumbai Upnagar District was the men's category runner-up, while Pune District secured second place in the women's category. Thane and Nashik Districts shared third-place honours in the women's event, while Dharashiv and Sangli Districts did so in the men's event.

Chandrajit Jadhav, General Secretary, Maharashtra Kho Kho Association, said, "The 61st Senior State Kho Kho Championship showcased incredible talent from across Maharashtra. Congratulations to Pune and Dharashiv districts for their wins. We are excited for the upcoming national and international events."

The championship serves as a precursor to several key events, including the Commonwealth Kho Kho Championship (March 9-14, 2026), the 44th Junior National Kho Kho Championship (Dec 31, 2025 - Jan 4, 2026), the 58th Senior National Kho Kho Championship (Jan 11-15, 2026), and the 35th Sub-Junior National Kho Kho Championship (Jan 31 - Feb 4, 2026).

