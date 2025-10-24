DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Pune Grand Tour 2026 gets UCI's Class 2.2 race status - a landmark global Pro Stage Elite Race for Men

Pune Grand Tour 2026 gets UCI's Class 2.2 race status - a landmark global Pro Stage Elite Race for Men

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:36 PM Oct 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251024175442
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): India has successfully secured the historic hosting rights for a landmark 'Pro Stage Elite Race for Men' - an international cycling competition and an Olympic qualification points race. The proposed Pune Grand Tour (PGT) 2026 will be India's first-ever Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) approved Class 2.2 classification competition, featuring multi-stage road race.

Advertisement

Earmarked as an elite event in UCI's annual calendar, the Pune Grand Tour 2026 is pegged as India's groundbreaking move into global cycling, combining athletes' grit, glory and passion for a world-class competition, as per a press release.

Advertisement

Scheduled from January 19 to 23, 2026, the Pune Grand Tour 2026, inspired by the iconic global stage race the Tour de France, will see four competitive stages covering a distance of 437 km, riding through a dynamic mix of urban stretches, hilly terrain and rural landscapes, testing riders endurance and showcasing the geographic diversity of Pune district and Maharashtra's culture.

Advertisement

Terming it as a 'pivotal moment in Indian sporting history', Jitendra Dudi (IAS), Pune District Collector and in-charge administrative incharge, Pune Grand Tour 2026, recognises the opportunity of hosting a UCI Class 2.2 race as an 'ambitious project aiming to make it an annual event in Pune.'

"We reckon the opportunity as a hallmark project to bring together India's sport, tourism and community pride. The inaugural season of Pune Grand Tour 2026 will lay the groundwork for transformative initiatives to build and enhance infrastructure bandwidth, aiming to put India and Pune on UCI's global cycling destination," said Jitendra Dudi.

Advertisement

Pankaj Singh, President, Cycling Federation of India (CFI) says, "CFI is deeply committed to accelerating the growth of the sport in the country. Towards this journey, the Pune Grand Tour 2026 is a proud milestone. Hosting an UCI Class 2.2 race in partnership with Maharashtra Government reflects the State's ambition in embracing the sport. Pune Grand Tour 2026 will provide our athletes with a competitive environment along with the world's Pro riders, world-class standards, and help strengthen India's position as a rising cycling nation."

David Lappartient, President, Union Cycliste Internationale, said, "We are delighted to welcome the Pune Grand Tour to the UCI Tour calendar. Its recognition as a UCI 2.2 race marks a significant milestone for Indian cycling and reflects the region's commitment to promoting world-class sporting events."

Organised by the Pune District Administration and the Government of Maharashtra, the Pune Grand Tour 2026 is being organised in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts