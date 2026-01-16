Pune Grand Tour 2026: Indian riders gear up for Olympic pathway challenge

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): With just 72 hours to go until the start of India's inaugural UCI 2.2 Continental Cycling Road Race - the Pune Grand Tour 2026, Indian riders are ready to embrace the experience, learning, and take up the challenge that brings them to the brink of breaking into the international circuit, according to a release.

Advertisement

India will field its largest contingent of 12 riders for the first time, as Pune hosts the country's first-ever UCI-accredited road race.

Advertisement

Prior to the biggest home test, members of the Indian contingent, comprising of two teams of 6 riders each - the Indian National Team and Indian Development Team - spoke openly in a media interaction today about their preparation, expectations and the pride of representing India at Pune Grand Tour. The event was attended by Maninder Pal Singh, Secretary General, Cycling Federation of India (CFI), along with Indian National Team Chief Coach Maxat Ayazabayev and Coach Joginder Singh, along with Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Vishvajeet Singh, and Surya Thathu from the first National Team, and Akshar Tyagi and Manav Sarda from the Indian Development Team.

Advertisement

The five-day race, scheduled from January 19 - 23, 2026, carries added weight for the peloton. For the Indian riders, the opportunity serves as preparation for Olympic goals, as it allows crucial points accumulation for qualification to the Olympic Games in 2028.

Speaking at the event, Maninder Pal Singh, Secretary General, Cycling Federation of India, said, "The Pune Grand Tour is a defining moment for Indian cycling. Securing a UCI 2.2 multi-stage race was not easy, and it reflects years of consistent work by the Cycling Federation of India to build credibility at the international level. This event opens a direct pathway for our riders toward Olympic qualification and changes how cycling is viewed by governments, sponsors, and stakeholders across the country. Hosting a race of this scale in India gives our athletes the opportunity to compete, learn, and progress into elite competitions."

Advertisement

Maxat Ayazabayev, Chief Coach, Indian National Team, said, "It is extremely important for India hosting more and more such races for the development of our riders. The Pune Grand Tour will give our riders valuable race experience of an international standard on home roads. The routes, organisation, and overall preparation have been impressive, and we are hopeful of delivering strong results."

Speaking on the magnitude of the event, Joginder Singh, Coach, Indian National Team, said, "The Pune Grand Tour is historic for Indian cycling. Now we have an international race in our own backyard, in our familiar conditions. We are prepared for the Pune Grand Tour, even though road racing is unpredictable, but we will evolve our strategies before, during and after each day's race. With a strong mix of young and experienced riders in the Indian team, this UCI 2.2 event can be a real turning point for the growth of professional road cycling in India."

Harshveer Sekhon of the Indian National Team added, "I don't see racing at home as pressure; I see it as motivation. Competing on home roads, in front of our own people, gives me energy. This is my first experience of a stage race of this scale in India, and I feel honoured to be part of the Pune Grand Tour. Our preparation has been strong, and we're looking forward to performing well."

Appreciating the opportunity to participate in the race, Surya Thathu of the Indian National Team said, "This is a huge moment for Indian cycling. Races like the Pune Grand Tour were something we once watched only on television, and to compete in a multi-stage race of this scale in India, especially in my home state of Maharashtra, is incredibly special. Racing in Europe is challenging, as riders have to manage all the logistics on their own. However, Pune Grand Tour feels different - here every aspect of our preparation has been well taken care of. It's a big boost; our minds only have to worry about the race. More races like this will give young riders real opportunities, just as regular racing does in countries like Belgium."

Speaking on the setup in Pune, Vishvajeet Singh, another member of the Indian first team, said, "When we arrived in Pune and inspected the routes, the quality of roads and overall organisation really stood out. The level of support provided to the teams, vehicles, logistics and infrastructure, is comparable to what we see in major international tours. Experiencing that in India is special, and it motivates us to give our best."

Indian National Development Team member Manav Sarda said, "Having both the Indian National Team and the Indian Development Team at this race is a big opportunity for younger riders like us. Training alongside senior riders and competing in a UCI stage race at home will help us improve significantly."

Akshar Tyagi added, "The training camp with the senior riders helped us correct small but important aspects of our racing. That experience has given us confidence that we can first compete with our seniors and then test ourselves against international riders. The level of support we're receiving here is similar to what we see in major international races, and that belief makes a big difference."

The Pune Grand Tour 2026 will see Indian riders line up alongside international teams in a demanding multi-stage format, testing endurance, strategy, and teamwork. As the road to Los Angeles begins to take shape, the Pune Grand Tour stands as a rare and meaningful opportunity - one that combines global competition with homegrown pride. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)