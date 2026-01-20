Pune Grand Tour 2026: Luke Mudgway powers through Mulshi-Maval in thrilling stage one

Pune (Maharashtra), [India], January 20 (ANI): The Pune Grand Tour 2026 flagged off its first stage, the Mulshi-Maval Miles, on Tuesday from the TCS Circle near Hinjewadi.

According to a release, over 87.2 demanding kilometres, riders were taken on a relentless journey through sweeping grasslands, twisting mountain roads and shimmering backwaters, setting the tone for a race that has wasted no time in baring its teeth.

By the time the peloton thundered towards the finish, it was Luke Mudgway of Li Ning Star, China, who emerged with arms aloft, stopping the clock at 02:00:21 after a breathless sprint finale.

Mudgway's victory did not come without resistance. Andreas Matildas of Quick Pro Team, Estonia, finished close behind in second place after clocking 02:00:27, with Yorben Lauryssen (02:00:30) of Tarteletto- Isorex, Belgium completing the podium.

Under Union Cycliste Internationale regulations for 2.2 stage races, the top three finishers earned time bonuses of 10, six and four seconds, respectively. In races of this level, where gaps are often measured in heartbeats rather than minutes, Mudgway's 10-second bonus may carry enormous weight. And the Li Ning Star rider was well aware of the significance of his effort.

He described the opening kilometres as brutally fast, explaining that staying near the front was essential as the race fractured over the first categorised climb.

"Yeah, it was really, really fast from the start. I just stayed at the front, and then we went over the first categorised climb. After the climb, there were maybe two or three groups. I just sprinted for the finish. I had two teammates there who helped me, and yeah, I was just really happy I could finish it off for the team," Mudgway said, as per the release.

When pressed, which was the most difficult stretch, Mudgway opined, "Probably the descent off the first categorised climb. It was really, really steep and technical. But at the same time, that made the difference in the race, I think. That's where we got the gap. It was a really fast part of the race. I was really happy that we could finish it off."

Earlier in the afternoon, the stage had already hinted at its volatility. Georgios Bouglas ignited proceedings by claiming the first intermediate sprint, ahead of Dutch rider Tamar Spiero of Wielerploeg Groot Amsterdam, Netherlands and India's Vishwajeet Singh.

However, just minutes after the first checkpoint, the race had to be neutralised for around 23 minutes due to an on-road incident involving riders in the second group of the peloton.

As a precautionary measure and in line with Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) safety protocols, the race was temporarily suspended. UCI officials and the event medical team responded immediately. All affected riders received necessary medical checks, and technical teams attended to the affected bicycles.

Climbs became launchpads for attacks as the strongest riders asserted themselves. France's Killian Larpe of Selection Nationale Team France Defense claimed maximum points at the first King of the Mountains checkpoint, but it was Cristian Railaenu of Li Ning Star who showed consistency across the ascents.

Finishing among the top three at every mountain checkpoint, Railaenu collected five points to secure the 'Polka Dot' jersey, emerging as the standout climber of the day.

Stage One also saw a spread of honours across the field. Jambalijamts Sainbayar of Burgos Burpellet BH, Spain, claimed the Orange Jersey as the 'Best Asian' rider. Spiero Tamar of Team Wielerploeg Groot Amsterdam was rewarded with the White Jersey for best young rider, while Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Indian National Team, topped the domestic contingent to earn the Blue Jersey as India's leading performer.

With Mulshi-Maval behind them, focus now turns to Stage Two, the formidable Maratha Heritage Circuit. Spanning 105.3 kilometres with a punishing elevation gain of 1,051 metres, the route through Purandar Fort, Sinhagad and the Khadakwasla Lake promises a bruising examination of stamina and climbing ability. After a dramatic opening day filled with speed, suspense and survival, the Pune Grand Tour has made one thing clear: this race will demand far more than fast legs alone. (ANI)

