Home / Sports / Pune Grand Tour a pathway to legacy envisioned 75 years ahead and beyond: Devendra Fadnavis

Pune Grand Tour a pathway to legacy envisioned 75 years ahead and beyond: Devendra Fadnavis

ANI
Updated At : 08:50 PM Jan 17, 2026 IST
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): The Pune Grand Tour (PGT) 2026 was officially declared open on Saturday, by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, marking the commencement of India's first-ever UCI 2.2 category multi-stage Continental Cycling Road Race.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by key dignitaries including Murlidhar Mohol, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Government of India; Chandrakant Patil, Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Government of Maharashtra; and Madhuri Misal, Minister of State for Urban Development, Transport, Social Justice and Medical Education, Government of Maharashtra, along with senior officials from the Pune District Administration and State Sports authorities.

Welcoming riders from over 35 countries to Pune, the Chief Minister described the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 as more than just a sporting event, calling it a statement of Maharashtra's ability to deliver world-class infrastructure and international-standard sporting ecosystems at unprecedented speed.

Congratulating the Pune district administration and officials across departments, Devendra Fadnavis noted that the preparation of 437-kilometres of race-ready roads, along with safety systems, logistics and a complete cycling ecosystem aligned with UCI standards, had been achieved in record time- a pace of execution not witnessed in the last three decades.

Devendra Fadnavis said, "The Bajaj Pune Grand Tour represents the future of Indian sport. What typically takes decades has been accomplished in months, with international-standard infrastructure created at a pace not seen in the last 30 years. This is not merely an event for today - it is a pathway to a legacy envisioned 75 years ahead and beyond. Pune, a district where history meets the future, will now be recognised globally as a destination for world-class sport, tourism and culture."

Assuring full support from the Government of Maharashtra, the Chief Minister reiterated the state's commitment to providing the best possible ecosystem for riders, teams and officials, while ensuring safety, hospitality and world-class event delivery.

He concluded by wishing all riders the very best and calling upon them to compete in the true spirit of sportsmanship. "Let us come together to celebrate cycling - one of the world's oldest, yet most modern sports; together we will make the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour a global success," concluded Devendra Fadnavis. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

