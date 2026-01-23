Pune Grand Tour closes in spectacular fashion; Pune cemented on global sporting map

Pune (Maharshtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): The Pune Grand Tour, India's premier international cycling spectacle, concluded today with a high-energy closing and award ceremony, showcasing world-class athleticism, endurance, and fierce competition.

The event reinforced Pune and India as powerhouses on the global sporting stage while energising citizens to embrace fitness and active lifestyles under the Fit India mission, according to a release.

The closing ceremony at Balgandharva Rangmandir, J.M. Road, Pune, was attended by Raksha Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports; Chandrakant Patil, Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Maharashtra; Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto; Atul Chordia, Chairman, Panchshil Realty; Medha Kulkarni, Member of Parliament; along with senior officials from the district and police administration. Winners across categories were felicitated, celebrating their grit, stamina, and sporting dominance.

Khadse commended the relentless efforts of Bajaj Auto, the district administration under Jitendra Dudi, District Collector, Pune, the Pune Municipal Corporation led by Naval Kishor Ram, IAS, Commissioner, and the police teams, for orchestrating an event that meets international standards.

Across the 437 km route, over 20 lakh spectators lined the roads, cheering and motivating athletes, proving that sports in India are no longer confined to stadiums, they reach villages, towns, and every citizen. The Tour has successfully taken sports to the people, igniting fitness and competitive spirit at the grassroots level.

Khadse highlighted that events like the Pune Grand Tour drive India's Olympic vision forward, inspire the next generation of athletes, and firmly establish Pune as a global sports hub. She lauded PM Modi ji's leadership in building a robust sporting ecosystem and cultivating a culture of health, discipline, and excellence nationwide.

The Pune Grand Tour is more than a competition, it is a movement that champions fitness, showcases India's sporting prowess, and positions the nation for global sporting glory. (ANI)

