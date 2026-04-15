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Home / Sports / Puneeth M shines at ITF Asia U-14 Championships; Qualifies for 14 and Under Wimbledon

Puneeth M shines at ITF Asia U-14 Championships; Qualifies for 14 and Under Wimbledon

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ANI
Updated At : 03:45 PM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh [India], April 15 (ANI): Roundglass Tennis Academy athlete Puneeth M has capped off a phenomenal campaign at the ITF Asia 14 & Under Development Championships Finals in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

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According to a release, the young prodigy showcased his dominance on the continental stage, capturing the singles championship in Week 1 and finishing as the doubles runner-up in Week 2 on Monday.

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Following his stellar performances against the best players in the region, Puneeth has officially secured his qualification for the 14 & Under Wimbledon tournament. In addition to this historic milestone, he has earned a highly coveted spot on the ITF Asian 14 & Under Touring Team that will compete across Europe later this year.

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During the opening week's singles final, the second-seeded Puneeth delivered a commanding performance to defeat Hong Kong's Him Wong to clinch the title, a victory that helped India finish at the top of the overall country standings. He currently holds the All-India No. 1 rank in the AITA Boys Under-14 standings.

The Roundglass Tennis Academy in Chandigarh continues to emerge as a premier hub for elite and emerging Indian talent. Along with Puneeth and recent Junior Davis Cup team selectee Ribhav Saroha, the academy is the training base for current singles No. 1 Sumit Nagal and doubles No. 1 Yuki Bhambri.

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Former India women's singles No. 1 Karman Kaur Thandi, former India junior No. 1 Hitesh Chauhan, and former India junior No. 4 Arjun Rathi all represent Roundglass Tennis Academy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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