Punjab athletes conferred with state award

The Punjab Government conferred the state’s sportspersons with the Maharaja Ranjit Singh State Award here today. The event witnessed honouring of the athletes with prize money worth Rs 32.05 crore.

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Three members of the World Cup-winning Indian women’s cricket team — skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur and Harleen Deol — were awarded Rs 1.50 crore each. Whereas, the likes of Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh were conferred with the state award.

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Rising shooter Vijayveer Sidhu received Rs 28.50 lakh, wushu player Kushal Kumar received Rs 25 lakh, while para-powerlifting world champion Paramjit Kumar was awarded Rs55 lakh.

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“The players of Punjab have brought immense pride to the country and the state through their achievements on international platforms,” CM Bhagwant Mann said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Government will construct a ‘Punjab Yuva Bhavan’ in Sector 42, Chandigarh, at a cost of Rs 43.66 crore. The multi-storey complex will house a 103-bed hostel and offices of the Youth Services and Directorate of Sports.