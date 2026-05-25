icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Punjab athletes conferred with state award

Punjab athletes conferred with state award

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:52 AM May 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with the award winners. Tribune photo
Advertisement

The Punjab Government conferred the state’s sportspersons with the Maharaja Ranjit Singh State Award here today. The event witnessed honouring of the athletes with prize money worth Rs 32.05 crore.

Advertisement

Three members of the World Cup-winning Indian women’s cricket team — skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur and Harleen Deol — were awarded Rs 1.50 crore each. Whereas, the likes of Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh were conferred with the state award.

Advertisement

Rising shooter Vijayveer Sidhu received Rs 28.50 lakh, wushu player Kushal Kumar received Rs 25 lakh, while para-powerlifting world champion Paramjit Kumar was awarded Rs55 lakh.

Advertisement

“The players of Punjab have brought immense pride to the country and the state through their achievements on international platforms,” CM Bhagwant Mann said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Government will construct a ‘Punjab Yuva Bhavan’ in Sector 42, Chandigarh, at a cost of Rs 43.66 crore. The multi-storey complex will house a 103-bed hostel and offices of the Youth Services and Directorate of Sports.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts