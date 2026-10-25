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Home / Sports / Punjab CM congratulates World Junior badminton bronze medallist Jagsher Singh Khangurra

Punjab CM congratulates World Junior badminton bronze medallist Jagsher Singh Khangurra

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ANI
Updated At : 02:22 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh [India], October 25 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Jagsher Singh Khangurra, who won a bronze medal at the World Junior Badminton Championships 2026 in Egypt earlier in October, and congratulated the young shuttler and his family on the achievement.

In a post on X, the Aam Aadmi Party, Punjab, stated that CM Mann held a special meeting with Khangurra and congratulated him for bringing glory to Punjab and the country through his performance at the international tournament.

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“CM @BhagwantMann held a special meeting with Jagsher Singh Khangurra, who won the bronze medal in the World Junior Badminton Championship. CM Mann congratulated Jagsher Singh and his family — who showcased their sporting talent at this World Championship held in Egypt — for this achievement that brought glory to Punjab and the country, and wished them success in reaching even higher positions in the future,” reads the X post.

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Jagsher won the bronze medal in the boys’ singles event at the World Junior Championships 2026 in Cairo, Egypt.

According to Olympics.com, the 17-year-old Indian shuttler lost 15-6, 13-15, 15-3 to Indonesia’s 31st-seeded Radithya Bayu Wardhana in the semi-final. The match lasted 49 minutes, leaving Khangurra with the bronze medal.

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With this achievement, Khangurra became the ninth Indian badminton player to win a medal in the boys’ singles event at the World Junior Championships. Ayush Shetty, who secured bronze in 2023, was the last Indian to reach the podium in the category.

Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal, who won the girls’ singles title in 2008, remains the only Indian to have been crowned junior world champion in badminton.

India have now secured an individual medal at the Junior World Championships for the second consecutive edition. Last year, Tanvi Sharma won silver in the girls’ singles event in Guwahati.

Khangurra fought back from a game down in his quarter-final against Chinese Taipei’s Yuan-Syue Jhuang to secure a place on the podium. After losing the opening game, the Indian saved a match point in the second before clinching a 6-15, 17-15, 15-12 victory in 48 minutes. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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