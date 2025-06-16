DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / Punjab FC announces signing of defender Muhammed Uvais

Punjab FC announces signing of defender Muhammed Uvais

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:25 PM Jun 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mohali (Punjab) [India], June 16 (ANI): Punjab FC has announced the signing of defender Muhammed Uvais for the upcoming season. The full-back last featured for Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC, where he reached both the ISL Cup semifinal and the Kalinga Super Cup final.

Advertisement

Uvais joined Jamshedpur FC in 2022 and made 56 appearances for the club across three seasons, providing four assists and one goal, which came this season against Bengaluru FC. Uvais has signed a multi-year contract with the Shers.

The 26-year-old was born in Nilambur in the football-loving district of Malappuram in Kerala and primarily plays as a left-back. He started his professional career in 2017 with FC Kerala and played in the 2017-2018 I-League 2. He moved to FC Thrissur for the next season before moving to Ozone FC in Bengaluru, before shifting to another city club, Bengaluru United, in the 2020 season. Uvais shifted back to Kerala the next year and represented Kerala State Electricity Board before being signed by Gokulam Kerala FC, with whom he won the I-League in the 2021-22 season. He made 18 appearances and scored once in the season, which led him to sign for Jamshedpur FC in the ISL on a three-year contract in 2022.

Advertisement

Speaking on his signing for Punjab FC, Uvais said, "I am thrilled to join the Punjab FC setup. They have a promising project and a very talented group of players. I am confident of giving my best efforts and winning some trophies for the club."

Uvais started his footballing journey from the famed MSP Academy in Malappuram before moving to Bharath FC Pune Academy. He has also represented Sudeva Delhi FC in his youth career.

Advertisement

Speaking about the signing, Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said, "Uvais is an accomplished player who has proven himself in the domestic circuit for some years now. We have signed him at the right time as he is entering his prime and will be a valuable signing for Punjab. I wish him good health and a wonderful season ahead for us." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts