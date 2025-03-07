Punjab FC boss Dilmperis hails dominant victory over Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 7 (ANI): Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis expressed his delight with his side's convincing win over Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The visitors started strong, asserting early dominance, while the home side enjoyed possession. However, the Shers intensified their attack and took the lead through an own goal by Alex Saji, heading into the break with a half-time lead.

Captain Luka Majcen scored the second in the 56th minute, while teenager Shami Singamayum netted the third, becoming the youngest goalscorer in ISL history.

Advertisement

Hyderabad FC pulled one back late in stoppage time, with Ramhlunchhunga finding the back of the net in the 94th minute.

Dilmperis expressed his pleasure with his players' performance, especially in the second half, where they maintained their intensity but fell short of securing a clean sheet.

Advertisement

"Our performance today was amazing. The players just didn't let Hyderabad FC come close to our goal because of good ball possession, some patterns that we used to follow, and high pressing at the times that we should have done it," Dilmperis said at the post-match press conference, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

"And that's why we created a lot of chances and many times we went close to the goal. We were a little bit lucky on this day. Previously, we were not, because the first goal came from a distraction with the ball. And instead of dropping in the second half, which usually happens to our team, the players went on with more aggressiveness, with more passion. That's why we created more chances, and we finally scored three goals," he added.

"It hurts me a little bit, the goal in extra time. We wanted some clean sheets for plenty of reasons. But other than that, all the congratulations belong to our players," he continued further.

The Shers have already shown their eagerness to work with young Indian players, which has been evident since their inception in the league last season, and tonight was no different.

While Muhammad Suhail became the third-youngest player in ISL history to assist a goal at 18 years and 175 days, Singamayum--at only 17 years and 322 days--who came on as a substitute for Asmir Sujlic, became the youngest goalscorer in league history.

Dilmperis expressed immense pleasure at the historical moment, both for the club and for the work they are doing with young players.

"But I think it's a historical moment for the club. And I would say a historical moment for India, with a little humbleness from myself. Suddenly, you can easily see that healthy, well-trained, good, and safe bodies--young players, 17-18 year-olds--are playing. They are coming from the academies. It's a huge thing," the head coach stated, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

"And I'm really proud of my club because my club started five years ago by bringing young players from all over India, educating them. They went to school. They have good teachers, first and foremost, who make them good athletes, and then we try to make them good football players. This is a big advantage for Indian football, and I think that we should all celebrate today," he added.

"I want to talk about Sami. We needed someone at this moment in the game to mark (Andrei) Alba. He can do it. We trust him 100%," he commented. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)